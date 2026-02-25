iCAUR V27 makes its first global launch in the UAE

iCAUR, a leading hybrid and electric vehicle brand making waves worldwide, has now officially arrived in the UAE. The brand was launched at a glamorous gala evening at the Park Hyatt Dubai, attended by senior global executives from iCAUR, VIP guest,s and respected members of the media.

Spearheading the brand’s launch in the Middle East is iCAUR’s mid-to-large all-round hybrid SUV, the iCAUR V27, which enjoyed its global launch in Dubai. This marks the official announcement of its availability to customers worldwide, after the model already drew attention at multiple major global automotive events over the past year.

Tim Zhang, general manager of Chery International Middle East, said: "iCAUR’s global debut in the UAE reflects our commitment to consumers across the Middle East. We are dedicated to delivering leading products and premium experiences to young and young-at-heart customers in the region."

True to iCAUR’s vision of a new-energy classic, the V27 blends quintessential boxy SUV design with pioneering New Energy technology to deliver a versatile, rugged SUV experience, both in the city and off-road.

As the brand’s flagship release of the year, the V27 has been developed and tested to exceed industry standards in every way. Before its official launch, the iCAUR development team conducted rigorous road testing in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, including extreme summer heat trials and high-speed intercity driving, ensuring the V27 is fully prepared to confidently handle diverse real-world conditions.

UAE customers will be supported with a network of showrooms and service centres. iCAUR has already opened the flagship showroom at Dubai’s Oasis Centre on Sheikh Zayed Road, along with showrooms in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. These three strategic locations form the basis of iCAUR’s ambitious plans to expand the dealership and distribution network across all seven emirates.