iCAUR hosts Global User Summit in Wuhu, China

From October 17 to 21, iCAUR held its annual Global User Summit in Wuhu, China, under the theme “Co-create, Co-define.” The event brought together over a thousand guests from around the world — including media representatives, users, and distributors to experience product showcases, off-road driving sessions, and ESG-focused activities.

The iCAUR exhibition area blended classic luxury with natural aesthetics, using wood textures and soft tones to create a warm, immersive atmosphere. Guests explored the brand’s customisation ecosystem, experiencing firsthand how innovation meets personal expression. Many shared their impressions through livestreams, videos, and photos, capturing the essence of iCAUR’s craftsmanship and creativity.

In the Tech Interaction Zone, AiMOGA humanoid robots and robot dogs delivered a synchronised dance performance that drew widespread attention. "They’re incredible — we really need this too!" said a guest from the UAE, highlighting how such interactive innovations will help iCAUR expand globally and deliver smarter, more human-centered experiences.

The off-road experience challenged participants with high-speed curves, slopes, wave tracks, and muddy trails — designed to demonstrate iCAUR’s power, stability, and precision control. Light rain added to the realism, but models including the V27, V23, and 03T, equipped with Golden Range Extender technology and the i-AWD system, maintained confident performance in every condition.

On the Crescent Track, the advanced suspension and damping systems ensured smooth and stable handling, earning praise from participants. "Driving the V27 through rough terrain — it’s hard to believe this is a boxy SUV. The comfort really surprised me," said a guest from the Middle East.

During the summit, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon visited the iCAUR exhibition and personally experienced the brand’s vehicles. He described iCAUR as “very unique” and expressed strong interest in the latest models, V23 and V27.

The summit also marked a major milestone in iCAUR’s global expansion journey. iCAUR global CEO Si Fenghuo signed distributor agreements with partners from Malaysia, the UAE, and Oman. In Oman, iCAUR will collaborate with SBG, the country’s leading automotive group with over 60 per cent market share, accelerating the brand’s strategic growth across the Middle East.