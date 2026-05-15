ICAI Geo-Economic Summit highlights India’s $30 trillion GDP opportunity by 2047

Indian economy that is aspired to exceed $30 trillion by the country’s independence centenary in 2047, provide a huge economic opportunity for investors worldwide and with the growing strategic relationship, the UAE is well-positioned to benefit from it, experts said at a conference organised by the Dubai Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), attended by more than 500 professionals.

"We are living at a time of extraordinary global transformation. The world economy is being reshaped by climate challenges, technological innovation, energy transition, digital finance and changing trade corridors. In this rapidly evolving landscape, the role of West Asia has become increasingly significant," Dr Mohammed Saeed Al Kindi, former UAE Minister for Environment and Water, told the delegates.

“The region is no longer viewed only as an energy hub, but as a major centre for global investment, trade connectivity, financial services, logistics, technology and sustainable development.”

The conference, titled Shifting Geo-Economics: Rewiring West Asian’s Economic Core, focused on the Gulf region’s changing geo-economic landscape, especially following the recent uncertainty. Council for International Economic Understanding (CIEU), a Knowledge Partner the ICAI, supported the event. However, the discussions dominated the UAE’s tolerance, resilience, the country‘s leadership in reassuring the global community and investors, building trust by securing more investment and its transformation towards growth.

CA Rishi Chawla, chairman of the Dubai Chapter of the ICAI, said: "The UAE‘s bold, dynamic, and visionary leadership continues to inspire immense confidence across the global business and investor community, positioning the nation as a symbol of stability, resilience, and forward-thinking growth. In today‘s rapidly changing world, geo-economics and capital flows are no longer just economic concepts, they are powerful forces shaping the future of trade, finance, investment, and global influence.

The world has shifted to a multi-polar global geo-economic environment, from a unipolar world since the break-up of the Soviet Union in 1991 – that has recreated the world order with regional alliances, according to Meenakshi Lekhi, former Indian Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture. "From Non-Alignment, we also have moved to regional alignments as the global economic power centre is shifting towards the East and South. India with its ancient civilisation, culture and strong democratic credentials now represents the global South where regional alliances are gaining momentum," Lekhi said.

CA Ankur Agarwal, chairman and co-founder of BNW Developments, whose company is currently developing projects worth Dh32 billion in the UAE, said, —The UAE growth story is no longer single engine. Last year, the country‘s total non-oil trade reached Dh3.8 trillion last year when 32.34 million people stayed in the hotels with hotel revenues reaching Dh49.21 billion. The UAE economy has been growing at more than 5.6 per cent – that can‘t be affected with short-term problems.

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