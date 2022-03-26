IBPC holds 19th AGM

Published: Sat 26 Mar 2022, 2:55 PM Last updated: Sat 26 Mar 2022, 3:16 PM

The Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC) Dubai concluded its 19th annual general meeting (AGM) and elected its Secretary General and Conveners for the 2022-2024 term. The AGM was held virtually on March 12, 2022, and was attended by eligible Members including the IBPC’s Governance Board members who are eminent businessmen and professionals. The AGM was chaired by Suresh Kumar, chairman, IBPC Dubai.

During the AGM, Kumar apprised the members of the expanded activities and synergies accomplished by IBPC during the year as well the accolades such as Dubai Quality Appreciation Award earlier and Appreciation Certificate by Dubai Customs Council.

He alluded to the high levels of transparency and detailed disclosures; in terms of monthly and financial statements uploaded on the website.

The members adopted the annual audited financials and re-appointed Ethics Plus as the external auditors for the forthcoming financial year. Siby Sudhakaran has been elected as the IBPC secretary general.

“IBPC and I welcome back Siby Sudhakaran as the secretary general. IBPC will certainly benefit from Siby’s earlier experience as part of its management and his recent six-months’ stint with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI); especially in organising and operating the Elevate Sessions (for start-ups), which have been a resounding success,” said the chairman.

IBPC also elected Conveners for its four focus groups namely S. Venkatesh, Amit Singhania, Dilip Khatwani, and Sameer Makhija. They were elected unopposed conveners for the accounting, auditing and advisory services (AAA), banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), construction, real estate and related services (CRERS) and engineering, media, technology and telecom (EMTT) focus groups respectively.