IBMC group CEO Sajith Kumar honoured with Angola Leaders Award in Dubai

Sajith Kumar P K, group CEO and managing director of IBMC Financial Professionals Group, has been honoured with the Angola Leaders Award for Excellence in International Business Cooperation and Angola–UAE Integration.

The award was presented by the Angola–UAE Chamber of Commerce and Industry in recognition of outstanding contributions towards strengthening economic and trade partnerships, promoting joint investments, and fostering business collaboration between Angola and the UAE.

Kumar was among five distinguished leaders recognised under the category. The awards celebrate individuals who have played a significant role in advancing bilateral business relations and supporting initiatives that enhance cooperation between the two countries.

Having spent the past 20 years in the UAE, Kumar has led the growth of IBMC Financial Professionals Group, supporting businesses and investors across multiple sectors while contributing to the region's evolving business landscape.

The award was presented on June 19 in Dubai by Angola community leader Alyonta Gracia in the presence of Braulio Mohammed S Martins, president of the Angola–UAE Chamber of Commerce and Industry, alongside Angolan government officials and community leaders.