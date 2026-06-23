IBMC group CEO Sajith Kumar honoured with Angola Leaders Award in Dubai

Recognition highlights contributions to strengthening business cooperation and economic ties between Angola and the UAE

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 23 Jun 2026, 4:12 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Sajith Kumar P K, group CEO and managing director of IBMC Financial Professionals Group, has been honoured with the Angola Leaders Award for Excellence in International Business Cooperation and Angola–UAE Integration.

The award was presented by the Angola–UAE Chamber of Commerce and Industry in recognition of outstanding contributions towards strengthening economic and trade partnerships, promoting joint investments, and fostering business collaboration between Angola and the UAE.

Recommended For You

Iran delegation leaves Swiss talks after Trump strike threat over Hezbollah support: IRNA

Iran delegation leaves Swiss talks after Trump strike threat over Hezbollah support: IRNA

Iran delegation leaves for Tehran after 18 hours of talks: state media

Iran delegation leaves for Tehran after 18 hours of talks: state media

Iran says technical talks with US concluded, forming nuclear, sanctions working groups

Iran says technical talks with US concluded, forming nuclear, sanctions working groups

US State Secretary Rubio heads to UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain to discuss Iran deal

US State Secretary Rubio heads to UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain to discuss Iran deal

Iran, US agree to keep communicating, end fighting in Lebanon after first round of talks

Iran, US agree to keep communicating, end fighting in Lebanon after first round of talks

 

Kumar was among five distinguished leaders recognised under the category. The awards celebrate individuals who have played a significant role in advancing bilateral business relations and supporting initiatives that enhance cooperation between the two countries.

Having spent the past 20 years in the UAE, Kumar has led the growth of IBMC Financial Professionals Group, supporting businesses and investors across multiple sectors while contributing to the region's evolving business landscape.

The award was presented on June 19 in Dubai by Angola community leader Alyonta Gracia in the presence of Braulio Mohammed S Martins, president of the Angola–UAE Chamber of Commerce and Industry, alongside Angolan government officials and community leaders.


MOST POPULAR

1

US State Secretary Rubio heads to UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain to discuss Iran deal

2

Qatar factory explosion in Ras Laffan leaves 54 injured, 18 missing, authorities say

3

Iran delegation leaves Swiss talks after Trump strike threat over Hezbollah support: IRNA

4

Iran says technical talks with US concluded, forming nuclear, sanctions working groups

5

Etihad Rail to launch passenger train network on Sept 30; first phase set for June 30