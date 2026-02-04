iBLOXX secures Dh20 million funding for StrayShot launch

Investment will support development, marketing, and multi-platform rollout of mobile-first shooter

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 4 Feb 2026, 4:27 PM
iBLOXX Studios DMCC has raised Dh20 million to complete development and support the launch of its third-person shooter, StrayShot.

Based in the DMCC free zone, the company is part of the DMCC Gaming Centre and participates in the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 (DPG33). iBLOXX maintains partnerships with the Dubai Future Foundation, Xsolla, and the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, and was previously sponsored to participate in the Dubai Pavilion at Gamescom.

StrayShot is a mobile-first shooter optimised for low-end devices, featuring Battle Royale, Team Deathmatch, and Extraction modes. Set in the fictional region of Sierra Verde, players assume the role of mercenaries competing against rival players and the El Fuego cartel. The game is currently in closed testing and will include blockchain-enabled features allowing in-game asset ownership and trading.

The funding will be used to support marketing, distribution, live operations, ongoing game updates, and planned console ports.

“The capital allows us to bring StrayShot to market with the level of quality and operational readiness we believe players expect," said Domenik Maier, CEO of iBLOXX Studios.

More information is available at www.strayshot.game and www.ibloxx.com.