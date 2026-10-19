Ibexa brings agentic marketing to the Middle East

Ibexa, the European marketing orchestration platform, has launched its agentic marketing platform in the Middle East. The platform integrates AI agents into everyday marketing operations, connecting existing tools and supporting campaign execution from brief to delivery.

Ibexa serves more than 1,000 customers and has over 350 employees, including more than 150 engineers. In the Middle East, the company has a strategic partnership with Seed Group, owned by The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, to support its presence in Dubai and the wider MENA region.

The launch comes as Dubai advances its adoption of agentic AI. On May 4, 2026, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, launched a two-year plan to support agentic AI adoption in the private sector. Led by Dubai Chamber of Commerce, the initiative includes training programmes, incubators and dedicated funding.

While AI has accelerated content creation, image generation, audience analysis and translation, marketing teams continue to operate across fragmented digital systems, including content platforms, customer data, product information, campaign management and analytics tools.

Ibexa's platform is designed to address this fragmentation by enabling AI agents to coordinate tasks across connected marketing systems rather than operating within individual applications.

For organisations across the Gulf, where campaigns often run simultaneously in Arabic and English across multiple markets, the platform is intended to support coordination across localisation, approvals and campaign execution.

"We want every marketer to have the opportunity to become an Agentic Marketer," said Bertrand Maugain, CEO of Ibexa. “That doesn’t mean handing marketing over to AI. It means giving marketers a new way to direct it. People set the outcome, protect the brand and make the important decisions. Agents give them the execution power to turn those decisions into action."

"Dubai has set a clear direction for putting agentic AI to work in business," said Arwa Cherif, VP Middle East at Ibexa. “For marketers, the opportunity goes far beyond generating more content. The real opportunity is connecting the work that happens across the entire marketing operation.”

The platform uses open connectivity, including the Model Context Protocol (MCP), allowing AI agents to interact with information and capabilities across existing marketing systems without requiring organisations to replace their current technology infrastructure.

It also enables organisations to provide agents with relevant business information, including brand guidelines, tone of voice and positioning, to support consistency across workflows.

Teams can define the actions each agent is permitted to perform, establish approval requirements and track executions, which remain visible and attributable to the user who initiated them.