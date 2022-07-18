IBAT Infinity presale collects $250k, claims Suresh Joshi

By Ammar Tarique Published: Mon 18 Jul 2022, 5:24 PM Last updated: Mon 18 Jul 2022, 5:34 PM

The crypto space is boggling with new ideas and Fantasy Gaming sports cannot be left behind. The estimated $45.6 Bn markets till 2027, the ripples are seen through the launch of new coins like IBAT Battle Infinity. Suresh Joshi, the co-founder of IBAT Battle Infinity, boasts the security, merger with Metaverse and the investor's support. Joshi said: "This IBAT Battle Infinity Coin is embedded in the Metaverse rendering access to many different Fantasy Games and Sports. Fantasy Sports are online prediction games in which you assemble a virtual team of real-life athletes." He further added: "You gain points by converting real-world statistics into fantasy points. The greater your fantasy points, the better your player performs in real life. You compete with other managers and their teams."

IBAT Battle Infinity is a platform to hold these games and play to earn generating a new virtual earning for the masses. Elaborating more about the game, Joshi explained: "Fantasy sports are not considered gambling or betting because they are a game of skill. Fantasy sports provide several possibilities, but it is also recognised that assembling a wise and productive squad necessitates a significant quantity of information, ability, data, and study.

These research projects need a significant amount of effort and hard work, which allows participants to form a strong team capable of competing with the other teams. As a result, 'fantasy sports' are focused on talent rather than chance, as gambling and betting are. Because of their greater knowledge and ability, talented individuals may win more frequently in various fantasy sports games."

Further highlighting the importance of security in this sector, Joshi gave an example. He said: "With KYC being done by the CoinSniper, we are now confident to even identify and eliminate fraudulent coins from our ecosystem. So no Rug pull. With a player staking mechanism and a database of data on revenues and actions, the game also aims to provide full transparency to online gaming. Increased openness ought to foster trust, which is a crucial requirement for the majority of modern players. We have attracted $250k in just 120 hrs. Be confident and sit tight, expecting 100x growth."

Battle Infinity is currently in the presale stage, purchasing IBAT differs differently from the conventional manner that market players invest in cryptocurrencies.

Do your research before investing by learning more about the project on the Battle Infinity website and joining the Telegram group.