IATF 2025 opens in Dubai, marking 20 years as the Gulf’s leading fashion sourcing fair

The International Apparel & Textile Fair (IATF) — the Gulf’s largest international B2B fashion sourcing event — officially opened today at Dubai World Trade Centre, celebrating its landmark 20th edition and two decades of shaping the region’s apparel and textile landscape. Running from November 17–19 across Halls 6 and 7, the fair brings together thousands of sourcing professionals to explore the latest in fashion, textiles, materials, and accessories.

The inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of Butti Saeed Al Ghandi, vice chairman of Dubai World Trade Centre, and Mahir Julfar, executive vice president of Dubai World Trade Centre, underscoring Dubai’s rising stature as a global hub for fashion trade, connecting markets, industries, and ideas through innovation.

Featuring 400+ exhibitors from more than 30 countries — including the UK, USA, Italy, China, India, France, Germany, Russia, Spain, and Portugal — IATF 2025 continues to serve as a key gateway for manufacturers and suppliers entering the Gulf’s dynamic sourcing ecosystem. Dedicated national pavilions from HEPC (India), GIZET (Ethiopia), China, and Kyrgyzstan highlight regional craftsmanship and innovation.

The fair is expected to welcome over 5,000 industry buyers, decision-makers, and sourcing specialists from the GCC and Europe, alongside exclusive hosted buyers representing top retail groups, sourcing offices, and distributors. Through its Hosted Buyers Program, thousands of pre-scheduled meetings are set to drive meaningful business connections and long-term partnerships.

Reaffirming its status as a complete sourcing platform, IATF 2025 connects every stage of the fashion supply chain — from fabrics, apparel, and textiles to trims, footwear, and accessories. This year introduces Moda Sole & Accessories, a new feature showcasing 70+ curated booths for trend-forward footwear, handbags, laces, trims, and premium accessories.

Aligned with global shifts toward sustainability, ethical production, and circular design, IATF 2025 highlights responsible sourcing and future-ready innovation.

"IATF has evolved into a dynamic platform that unites the entire fashion sourcing cycle," said Bhavna Nihalani, founder and show director of IATF. "Our mission is to empower exhibitors and buyers to create lasting partnerships and redefine global sourcing through creativity, responsibility, and innovation."

The fair continues on November 18 and 19, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM at Dubai World Trade Centre, Halls 6 and 7, welcoming designers, manufacturers, suppliers, retailers, and wholesalers exploring the future of fashion sourcing.

Visitor registration is now open for 18–19 November.