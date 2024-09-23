IamPEACE Global Peace Conference in Dubai announces a global platform for lasting peace and unity

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 4:00 PM

In a one-of-a-kind gathering for global harmony and unity, leaders, diplomats, and peace advocates successfully convened at the #IamPeace- Global Peace Conference, Dubai 2024, hosted by the International Spiritual Council for Transforming Humanity (ISCTH) and partnered by Etisalat Academy and Maitribodh Parivaar. The event, held in honour of International Peace Day, brought together voices from thought leaders from various sectors to promote sustainable peace.

Under the theme “Inner Peace to World Peace,” the conference fostered constructive dialogue and innovative solutions to forge pathways toward lasting peace.

The event's main goal was to create a platform where ideas could flourish, partnerships could be formed, and lasting solutions could be crafted to address the root causes of conflict. The event featured a powerful keynote address by Mitr Parn, founding member ISCTH, Global Transformational Speaker and direct disciple of Maitreya Dadashreeji who inspired attendees with profound insights to attaining inner peace. He emphasized: "Today, we gather to plant the seed of peace within ourselves, nurturing it so that we can collectively seek sustainable and comprehensive solutions for lasting global harmony. While it is crucial to explore practical solutions externally, true progress starts with each of us cultivating inner peace. Only from this foundation can we build a world that reflects our shared values of tranquillity and understanding.’’

Other presenters at the event reflected Parn's observations. They underlined that attaining world peace depends on personal change. Bishop Paolo Martinelli underlined the need for empathy and compassion in the resolution of problems. He said that the two essential first steps toward a peaceful world are realising each other's hardships and being ready to listen. Satish Sivan, consul-general of India to Dubai, underlined the importance of achieving peace in current times whilst prominent businessman, Surender Singh Kandhari highlighted the importance of the culture of peace to include values, attitude and behaviour.

A panel of prominent leaders and experts, such as Khalid Al Awadhi, deputy CEO and director of partnership and membership, Dubai Humanitarian; Mahesh Advani, prominent Indian businessman, philanthropist and motivational speaker and Dr Taghrid Zuhdi Mohamed, president and founder of the Ofuq AlSalam Alduwali Centre. The discussions moderated by Kaivalya Kasyap, president, ISCTH explored critical issues on Strategies for effective Peace Building in a globalized diverse world.

The role of the UAE in promoting global peace was highly praised during the conference. The speakers highlighted that the UAE is a great example of peaceful coexistence among people from different nationalities. The country is home to more than 200 nationalities, and its efforts to encourage tolerance and inclusiveness were seen as a model for other nations. The UAE’s ability to bring together people from different backgrounds and keep peace and harmony was recognised as a significant achievement. The country’s work in supporting peace around the world was mentioned as something other nations should follow. Several renowned attendees of the conference proved its significance on the worldwide scene. Among the noteworthy attendees were His Excellency Brigadier Nasser Kadim Al Kaabi, director general of Happiness at the Ministry of Interior and vice chairman of the Emirates Creativity Society, Dr Faisal Shaheen Al Hammadi along with leaders from many communities, there were officials from the Ministry of Culture, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority. Additionally included were cultural events honouring the peace and unity theme. While the Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra played classical music that gave the audience hope and harmony, the Dubai Police Music Band played national and popular tunes in addition to displaying modern luxury electric cars belonging to the Dubai Police Tourist Police Department. Visual arts were also on display, featuring works by both domestic and foreign artists, depicting peace. The event also included a family bazaar whereby family-made items were showcased and sold, so creating a feeling of community. The conference was a call to connect humanity through a growing movement of universal peace and love, promoting peace consciousness, and cultivating a culture of peace that encompasses values, attitudes, and behaviours.

