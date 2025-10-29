IAME UAE Series Round 2–3 deliver thrilling weekend at Dubai Kartdrome

The IAME UAE Series continued its 2025/2026 season with a spectacular double-header at Dubai Kartdrome, hosting Round 2 on October 18, and Round 3 on October 19, 2025. The weekend saw high temperatures, fierce racing, and an impressive display of talent from drivers across every category.

Founded in Italy in 1968, IAME remains the global leader in kart engine manufacturing and the driving force behind the growth of karting in the Emirates. The championship owes much of its success to Sheikh Waleed Al Qassimi, the visionary who first brought IAME to the UAE. As both the owner of RAK Track in Ras Al Khaimah and the owner and president of IAME UAE, Sheikh Waleed has played a pivotal role in developing a world-class motorsport ecosystem that now attracts competitors and fans from across the GCC and beyond.

Sunday’s Round 3 delivered particularly intense racing across all five categories:

In the Bambino Class, Sam Testa took a well-earned victory after a strong and consistent drive, finishing ahead of Yousef Alkhayyat and Yeshwin Kishore Kumar, who completed the podium with equally impressive performances.

The Mini Category saw Baptiste Augustin claim victory after a tightly contested race, fending off Francesco Lisignoli in second and Benjamin Karajkovic in third. Within the U10 subcategory, reserved for the youngest Mini competitors, Ivans Voronins emerged as the fastest, finishing ahead of Ammar Tabaza and Samar Chopra.

In the Junior Class, Leonidas Peruzzi continued his winning form, holding off Veer Chopra and Aaron Mason in a close battle that kept the crowd on edge until the final lap.

The Senior/170 Category delivered one of the weekend’s tightest finishes, with Youif Busenad taking the win over Oscar Bray and Alexandros Annivas after an intense head-to-head contest.

Finally, in the Senior Class, Maximillian Dexter claimed victory, with Jeremy Montgomery-Swan finishing second and Louis Hartmann third, rounding off a strong weekend of racing at the Dubai Kartdrome.

Reflecting on the weekend’s success, Sheikh Waleed Al Qassimi, founder and president of IAME UAE, said: “This double-header showed the incredible progress of karting in the UAE. The talent we saw on track this weekend proves that the sport’s future here is bright. From Bambino to Senior, every class showed determination, respect, and pure racing spirit. It’s a proud moment to see how far the IAME UAE community has come, and we’re only getting started.”

With the Dubai rounds now complete, the championship heads next to Sharjah Kart Track for the following races, as drivers prepare to fight for crucial points in one of the most competitive seasons yet.