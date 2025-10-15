  • search in Khaleej Times
IAME UAE Series Round 1 opens the 2025/2026 Season in Ras Al Khaimah

The 2025/2026 IAME UAE Championship launches in RAK with Media Friends capturing all the action from an intense opening round

Published: Wed 15 Oct 2025, 1:03 PM

'We are taken care of like citizens’: UAE Golden Visa holders hail new consular services

Indian passport services provider BLS debarred from tenders: All you need to know

UAE: Four-day Diwali break announced by Indian schools

The IAME UAE Series Round 1 officially kicked off the 2025/2026 karting season on October 5, 2025, at RAK Track in Ras Al Khaimah, marking the beginning of a new and promising chapter for the sport in the Emirates. Despite the hot afternoon conditions, the atmosphere was electric as teams, drivers, and families filled the paddock to witness the season opener.

Founded in Italy in 1968, IAME is a global manufacturer of kart engines with a strong presence in the UAE. The brand was introduced to the country by Sheikh Waleed Al Qassimi, whose efforts helped establish karting as an organised sport across the Emirates.

The opening round was covered by Media Friends, the official media and broadcast partner of IAME UAE, which delivered live footage, driver interviews, and social media updates throughout the weekend.

Giovanni Dezzani, CEO of Media Friends, commented: “Round 1 was the perfect start to the season — full of energy, great racing, and passion from every team. Our goal this year is to bring the excitement of IAME UAE to a wider audience, showing how much talent and dedication there is in this championship. It’s an honour for Media Friends to be part of this journey and help shape the future of karting in the region.”

On track, the action was fast and fiercely contested across all four categories:

  • In the Mini class, Achilleas Peruzzi of Predator Motorsport delivered a dominant performance, winning every session from qualifying to the final. He crossed the line ahead of Augustin and Page, both representing Xcel Motorsport.

  • The Bambino category showcased the youngest drivers on the grid, many of them making their racing debut. Ristic (Synergy UAE) showed pace and composure to take victory, followed by Karajkovic (JNKD Racing) in second and Testa (Synergy UAE) in third.

  • In the Junior Final, Leonidas Peruzzi struck again for Predator Motorsport, holding off a strong challenge from Chopra (MN Motorsport) to take the win, with Koreishi (Mumbai Falcons) finishing third after a solid drive.

  • The Senior category produced some of the closest racing of the day, with Pope (GGM) taking victory ahead of Montgomery-Swan (JNKD Racing) and Koreishi (Mumbai Falcons), who continued his impressive run of form across classes.

Round 1 also reaffirmed RAK Track’s status as the home of the championship. The venue is undergoing a renovation and redevelopment project to enhance safety, improve facilities, and introduce new technical elements designed to elevate the standard of karting in the region.

The championship now heads to Dubai Kartdrome later this month for Rounds 2 and 3, where the fight for early championship momentum is set to intensify.