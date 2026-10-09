IAME Series UAE returns to RAK track for new season

Seven months after the 2026 champions were crowned in Ras Al Khaimah, the IAME Series UAE returned to RAK Track. On September 19–20, 106 drivers lined up for Rounds 1 and 2, and the new season delivered from the first green flag.

"RAK Track is where the IAME Series UAE started, so there is no better place to open a new season," said event organiser Maxi Czyszek. "Every year the grid and the level of competition keep growing."

Senior belonged to Mohammed Mneimneh. The Xcel Motorsport driver won both finals, each time with teammate Adam Elbassiony right behind him, while Conor Clancy (Mumbai Falcons) put down a marker with pole position on both days. Behind them, a new generation arrived: Leonidas Peruzzi (Predator Motorsport) and Gabriele Baricordi, second and third in last season's Junior championship, both reached the Senior podium after moving up.

Yusuf Shah (CRG ME) matched that perfect weekend in Senior 170, winning twice as Alexander Schoepf (AK Karting) and Aleksandr Tikhonov (Xelar Motorsport) traded the remaining podium places.

Junior produced two winners. Mohammed Al Qasimi converted pole position into victory on Saturday ahead of Mini graduate Benjamin Karajkovic and Henry King (Xcel Motorsport). On Sunday, Saveliy Kogay held off King by 0.408 seconds, with Darek Rivera completing the podium.

The tightest battles came in Mini. Adam Al Shaikh won on Saturday from pole position, finishing 0.385 seconds clear of Grayson Wortley. Wortley struck back on Sunday, crossing the line just 0.073 seconds ahead of Austin Gray (JNKD Racing), the smallest margin of the weekend. Albi-Jay Stubbs was on the podium both days, Ammar Tabaza (Xcel Motorsport) swept the U10 class, and in Bambino, Samuel Karajkovic and Shayan Azgomi shared the time-trial honours.

The audience grew too. Official media and broadcast partner Media Friends streamed both days live on YouTube with multi-camera production, and around 15,000 people tuned in across the weekend, with 8,100 watching live on Sunday alone.

"Coming back to RAK Track for a new season is fantastic, and seeing 8,100 people watch live on Sunday, a record for our YouTube streams in the UAE, shows how fast karting is growing here," said Giovanni Dezzani, CEO of Media Friends.

The next stop is Dubai Kartdrome for Rounds 3 and 4 on October 10–11, where the title fight continues, with live coverage on the Media Friends YouTube channel.