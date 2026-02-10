IAME Series UAE intensifies as championship heads to final showdown

The IAME Series UAE 2025–2026 moved closer to its conclusion following a decisive double-header weekend at Al Forsan International Circuit, where Rounds 8 and 9 delivered high-level racing and further shaped the championship battle ahead of the season finale.

In the Mini category, Achilleas Peruzzi (Predator Motorsport) emerged as the standout performer of the weekend, securing victory in both Round 8 and Round 9. His back-to-back wins reinforced his position as one of the most consistent drivers in the field, holding off strong challenges from Albi-Jay Stubbs and Charlie Page, both representing Xcel Motorsport.

The Junior class saw another commanding weekend from Veer Chopra (MN Motorsport), who claimed victory in both rounds with controlled and mature drives under pressure. He was closely followed across the two races by Leonidas Peruzzi (Predator Motorsport) and Harrison Stevens (MN Motorsport), underlining the depth and competitiveness of the Junior field as the championship approaches its final round.

In Senior, Nathan Kappen (Mumbai Falcons) continued his strong form by taking victories in both Round 8 and Round 9. Tight margins behind him highlighted the intensity of the category, with Maximillian Dexter, Conor Clancy, and Jeremy Montgomery-Swan all featuring prominently in podium battles across the weekend.

The Senior 170 category remained firmly under the control of Yousif Busenad (AK Karting), who secured victories in both races. Oscar Bray (CRG Middle East) and Daria Salameh (AK Karting) completed the podium positions, maintaining consistent pressure in a category that has rewarded precision and race management throughout the season.

With nine rounds complete, the IAME Series UAE championship battles remain finely balanced across all categories. Achilleas Peruzzi leads the Mini standings, but Charlie Page and Benjamin Karajkovic remain within striking distance heading into the final round. In Junior, Veer Chopra holds the advantage, with Mitansh Jain and Leonidas Peruzzi still firmly in contention. The Senior title fight is one of the closest of the season, with Jeremy Montgomery-Swan holding a narrow lead over Rayan Koreishi, while in Senior 170, Oscar Bray leads the standings ahead of Yousif Busenad and Alexandros Annivas, keeping the championship outcome open ahead of the decisive finale.

All eyes now turn to Round 10, scheduled for February 8, 2026, at RAK Track, where the IAME Series UAE will reach its conclusion. As one of the most technical circuits on the calendar, RAK Track is expected to reward precision, composure, and strategic racecraft, qualities that will define the final championship outcomes.

With multiple titles still to be settled, the final round promises a high-pressure showdown that will bring the 2025–2026 IAME Series UAE season to a fitting close.