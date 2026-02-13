IAME Series UAE crowns 2026 champions after decisive Round 10 at RAK Track

IAME Series UAE concluded at RAK Track, where Round 10 brought the championship to a close following ten competitive rounds across the UAE’s leading circuits. While the final race delivered strong individual performances, the primary focus of the weekend was the confirmation of the season’s champions.

Round 10 itself produced competitive racing across all categories. In Mini, Francesco Lisignoli secured victory, finishing ahead of Achilleas Peruzzi and Austin Gray. In Bambino, Mark Ristic once again set the benchmark, leading the session ahead of Sam Testa and Samuel Karajkovic. The Junior Final saw Darek Rivera take maximum points under pressure, while Reaan Dharmadasa led the Senior category. In Senior 170, Yousif Busenad closed the season with a strong win to round out the year. However, it was the overall standings that defined the season finale.

In Bambino, Mark Ristic was crowned 2026 Champion after a season marked by consistent front-running performances, finishing ahead of Sam Testa and Samuel Karajkovic in the final classification. The Bambino U10 title was secured by Samar Chopra. The Mini Championship was claimed by Achilleas Peruzzi, who maintained steady results across all ten rounds to finish ahead of Charlie Page and Benjamin Karajkovic.

In Junior, Mitansh Jain secured the overall title following a composed and consistent campaign, finishing ahead of Leonidas Peruzzi and Gabriel Baricordi. The Senior 170 Championship was won by Oscar Bray, while the Senior title went to Jeremy Montgomery-Swan, who edged out Rayan Koreishi in one of the closest battles of the season.

In the Team Championship, AK Karting secured overall honours, ahead of Predator Motorsport and GGM, reflecting a season of strong collective performances across multiple categories.

The 2025–2026 campaign has underlined the continued growth and competitiveness of the IAME Series UAE, with increased participation, tight championship battles, and professional event delivery across all rounds.

With champions crowned and the season complete, attention now shifts toward preparations for 2026–2027, as the IAME Series UAE continues to build its position within regional and international karting.