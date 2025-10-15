HZ Development launches Oasis Residences in Dubai South, appoints AX CAPITAL as exclusive sales partner

HZ Development has launched Oasis Residences, a five-storey residential complex in Dubai South that redefines modern community living through design innovation and sustainability. Appointed as the exclusive sales partner, AX CAPITAL will lead the project’s market rollout, combining HZ Development’s construction expertise with its own deep real estate insight to bring a new benchmark for lifestyle and investment in one of Dubai’s fastest-growing districts.

This multi-disciplinary structure enables HZ Development to oversee every stage of a project, ensuring seamless execution, consistent quality, and timely delivery. By integrating construction, design, and development under one umbrella, the company guarantees investors and residents strong returns, capital appreciation, and projects that reflect both innovation and integrity.

Known for its commitment to design excellence and reliability, HZ Development has earned recognition through landmark projects in International City, while also providing trusted property management services that give clients confidence and peace of mind.

Designed to embody the feeling of an “oasis” within Dubai South’s fast-growing landscape, the building’s distinctive balconies and facades establish a striking visual identity while maintaining functionality and comfort.

The project consists of a ground floor with parking and an elegant lobby, four residential levels, and a rooftop adorned with greenery. In total, Oasis Residences offers 159 apartments across studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom configurations. Each unit is designed with generous balconies and layouts that maximize natural light and panoramic views.

Residents will also benefit from a curated suite of resort-style amenities. The first-floor terrace is a focal point of community life, with a swimming pool, children’s play zone, fitness gym, lounge areas, and BBQ spaces. A badminton court adds to the variety of recreational options, while the rooftop greenery reinforces the development’s natural theme and urban lifestyle blend.

Located near Al Maktoum International Airport, set to accommodate 260 million passengers annually, Oasis Residences aligns with the ambitious growth plans of Dubai South. The area is projected to generate more than 500,000 new jobs by 2030, offering long-term liquidity and investment appeal for buyers.

The project’s total built-up area spans more than 13,000 square meters, with four elevators ensuring convenience and accessibility throughout the building. Every detail has been planned to balance modern living standards with a vision of community well-being.

As part of its launch, HZ Development has appointed AX CAPITAL as the exclusive sales partner for Oasis Residences. AX CAPITAL brings deep market expertise, investor trust, and an established presence in the UAE’s property landscape. The partnership ensures that the sales process is managed with the same transparency and professionalism that underpin HZ Development’s construction and design philosophy. Tosin Onadeko, chief marketing officer at AX CAPITAL, said: “Oasis Residences is more than just a development; it reflects the synergy between world-class design, community living, and Dubai South’s bold growth vision. At AX CAPITAL, we’re proud to be the exclusive sales partner, connecting buyers with a project that combines sustainable value, lifestyle appeal, and long-term investment potential.”

David James, head of exclusive developments at AX CAPITAL, added: “Our partnership with HZ Development on Oasis Residences highlights AX CAPITAL’s commitment to bringing unique, high-quality projects to market. With its nature-inspired architecture, resort-style amenities, and strategic location near Al Maktoum International Airport, Oasis Residences is set to become a landmark destination for both residents and investors.”

As Dubai South continues to expand as a centre for aviation, logistics, and residential development, Oasis Residences adds to the area’s growing urban landscape with a focus on practical design and community living.

For more information, visit: Oasis Residences or HZ Development.