Hypercycle International relocates headquarters to Abu Dhabi

Hypercycle Global has announced the relocation of its headquarters from the United States to Abu Dhabi, further cementing the UAE capital’s position as a major hub for global expansion and a key destination for innovation in artificial intelligence.

The announcement was made during a ceremony held on September 15 at the Emirates Palace Hotel, Abu Dhabi, attended by the company’s founders and several Emirati investors who have acquired strategic stakes in the firm. The move aims to transfer the latest AI technologies to the UAE, leverage Hypercycle’s advanced solutions, and strengthen cooperation with national institutions, enhancing business growth and driving expansion.

Toufic Saliba, CEO of Hypercycle and a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) — the world’s largest technical and professional organisation dedicated to advancing technology, stated: "Work on the artificial intelligence internet will continue, and demand will exceed that of any other sector. It will expand into multiple industries, and just as water and oxygen are essential for life, this new network will become essential for all businesses."

Wesam Jounaid, executive director of Hypercycle, added: "Hypercycle’s presence in Abu Dhabi will support our business and activities and drive expansion, given the significant interest from various entities in developing their operations in line with the latest innovations."

Founded in the United States and valued at over $2.5 billion according to its 2024 financial results, Hypercycle Global empowers clients to operate the “Internet of AI” from the heart of the GCC, aiming to usher in a new era of artificial intelligence. The company’s mission is to secure the “Internet of AI” while ensuring all clients benefit from wealth creation opportunities. The “Internet of AI” is a network where AI agents collaborate productively, driving global prosperity and innovation to unprecedented levels.

This relocation further strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position at the forefront of technological transformation, benefiting from the UAE’s strategic location, advanced infrastructure, and strong commitment to technology leadership.

Hypercycle has consolidated a strong market presence, with its products adopted by over 1,000 companies. One client has deployed a Hypercycle-powered application serving more than 65 million users, while most clients have leveraged the company’s technologies to gain greater intelligence and increase revenues.

The decision to move Hypercycle’s global operations to Abu Dhabi follows a comprehensive analysis of international markets and geopolitical developments, reaffirming the capital’s status as a premier destination for cutting-edge technology companies.

For more information, please visit: www.hypercycle.ae.