HWUD hosts Future Skills Conference

The university also unveiled a new global online education initiative called Heriot-Watt Online.

Heriot-Watt University Dubai (HWUD) successfully hosted the Future Skills Conference at Expo 2020 Dubai on December 8, to explore how the University’s world-leading research is shaping education, catalysing industries and framing jobs of tomorrow. The university also unveiled a new global online education initiative called Heriot-Watt Online.

Commenting on the Future Skills Conference, Dr Abdulla Al Karam, director general, Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), said: “The year of Expo 2020 Dubai reminds us all of the importance of working together to create a flourishing future. Our fast-changing world demands we learn new skills, that we learn them in new ways, and that we keep learning them throughout our lives.”

Professor Ammar Kaka, provost and vice-principal, HWUD, said: “The Future Skills Conference has truly showcased the commitment Heriot-Watt has towards the growth of education in the country and globally. We are grateful to the UAE leadership that has played a pivotal role in building the educational landscape here by welcoming foreign universities and helping us thrive here.

We are also very proud to be associated with Expo 2020 Dubai, as our presence there further enhances our outreach plans, and is serving as a springboard for us to showcase our research capabilities.”

Professor Richard A Williams, principal and vice-chancellor at Heriot-Watt University highlighted the university’s future vision. Representatives from the UAE-UK Business Council were also present and had an insightful panel discussion.