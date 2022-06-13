Huriya Private Foundation fundraising campaign collects Dh130,000 for Al Jalila Foundation

Published: Mon 13 Jun 2022, 4:51 PM Last updated: Mon 13 Jun 2022, 4:52 PM

An official cheque handover ceremony was held on June 6, by Huriya Private Foundation and Al Jalila Foundation at Al Jalila Foundation Headquarters Office in Dubai. Over Dh130,000 was raised to support the Basma campaign which was initiated by Al Jalila Foundation.

This was made possible through the support of Huriya Private partners, clients, and employees — as well as proceeds received from a charity auction which was held in collaboration with Polish Artist, Marcin Rogal on one of his paintings, painted to support the initiative. Donations were directed towards providing high-quality healthcare to children with cancer, funding individual medical procedures for children and supporting cancer research.

"Whoever saves one life saves the entire world. We believe that change starts with a selfless mindset to give with whatever means you have in hand. A single initiative can have positive ripples on the future of countless individuals. Our sense of social responsibility drives potential to take more initiatives to extend a lending hand to those in need for a better world where every individual receives the support they need to thrive", stated Katerina Pawlowska, chief operations officer, Huriya Private as she handed over the donation cheque.