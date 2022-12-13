Huriya Private awarded 'Best Global Citizenship and Immigration Programme Offering'

Published: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 10:42 AM

Huriya Private was recently awarded the 'Best Global Citizenship and Immigration Programme Offering' at the 9th Annual WealthBriefing Awards ceremony in Dubai for its curated competitive offerings in the investment immigration industry to its international clients. The award was presented by WealthBriefing MENA Awards 2022.

During the ceremony, Huriya Private Foundation, a Huriya Private humanitarian organisation, was also awarded the 'Best Philanthropy Initiative' for 2022.

As Huriya Private Foundation continues to demonstrate commitment to ethical standards, the foundation has joined the growing ranks of the global wealth management industry which recognises the importance of promoting the highest values of socially responsible and sustainable behaviours.

WealthBriefing Award rewards organisational achievements and showcases the top-class performance and innovation of organisations among their industry peers regionally and internationally.

Huriya Private has continually defined itself by the quality of its outstanding services and tailored solutions. As a premier advisory company, Huriya Private offers expert advice to international clients and private entities efficiently, transparently, and professionally. This is made possible with the help of its highly knowledgeable team of citizenship, financial, and legal experts who get to the heart of what the client needs and expects.

With headquarters in Dubai, Huriya Private provides strategic management support to international clients focusing on private equity, immigration, multi-family offices, and corporate structuring. A unique combination of decades of expertise and international contacts gives the firm a deep understanding of the needs of modern high-net-worth families and clients.