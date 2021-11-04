HuQQabaz opens brand new outlet in Jumeirah

Internationally known Q food and beverage group HuQQabaz, recently unveiled the opening of its Turkish Restaurant, HuQQabaz in Jumeirah 2, UAE. The restaurant with its indoors and outdoors combined seating arrangements feature exceptionally show stopping elements, such as the secret outdoor oasis and two indoor areas, joined with the mystical HuQQabaz Lounge.

Family-friendly gets a makeover with the first and only time, as a blissfully decorated and equipped stay and play area dedicated for little guests with attendance of nursemaids, providing parents the safety and comfort to enjoy the full experience of HuQQabaz.

The fast-casual, all-day dining concept is promising to push boundaries of its Turkish/Anatolian roots, to deliver a distinctive blend of exceptional food, beverages, premium shisha in HuqqA quality — all elevated by a signature and a fabulous food and drink menu that is complemented with live shows. The exotic vibe is further accentuated with magically hand- drawn wall arts, that are also inspired by Emirati culture, thereby blurring lines between fantasy and reality.

Besides the legendary shisha sommelier, live DJ’s, starting every evening from 9 pm, there will also be a charismatic magician enchanting the guests throughout.