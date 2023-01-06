Huge savings this DSF with Natuzzi Italia

Published: Fri 6 Jan 2023, 1:33 PM

Italian luxury furniture brand, Natuzzi Italia is offering amazing discounts this DSF until January 29. With its high quality, beauty, harmony among materials, and incredibly appealing shapes and colours, Natuzzi products are well suited to the tastes of uptown and sophisticated consumers. The brand offers consumers a complete home concept that embodies a sense of comfort and security. Besides furnishing and accessorizing spaces, Natuzzi Italia also offers a wonderful collection of living room, dining room, bedroom, and other furniture pieces that can create the perfect ambiance.

This DSF, customers can visit the state-of-the-art showrooms at three locations across the UAE —Sheikh Zayed Road between 2nd and 3rd interchange, Umm Hurair Road, and The Galleria, Abu Dhabi.

For more information and details, visit any Natuzzi showroom located near you in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, or visit westernfurniture.ae/natuzzi-italia/

Call: +97143377152, +97143380777 or +97126444048.