Huge savings on MSI laptops and tablets this DSF

Published: Tue 27 Dec 2022, 3:56 PM

Winter is a time for you to enjoy the festivities. As part of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), you can also enjoy amazing discounts on some of the biggest brands. There is no better time to save on MSI's most popular products, including the Vector GP76, Pulse GL66, Katana GF66, Summit E14FlipEvo, and the amazing Modern 14.

Gaming enthusiasts, students, and business elites are all invited to check out the amazing deals at MSI retail partners' stores available in the UAE. The MSI retail partners are Virgin Megastore, Sharaf DG, Jumbo, Computronics, and HyperX.

The following are some of the best deals on consumer laptops during MSI's DSF season in the UAE, ranging from affordable to premium:

MSI Vector GP76

With the MSI Vector GP76 gaming laptop, you can upgrade your gaming performance. It comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics card for smooth gaming performance. The per-key RGB gaming keyboard offers dancing lights and real-time game updates while you play your favourite games. DSF discounted price is Dh10,499.

MSI Pulse GL66

Designed with titanium gray metal armour and a futuristic design, the Pulse GL66 is ready to take on the gaming space. We collaborated with the legendary 3D artist Maarten Verhoeven to build the Dragon Warrior concept, which showcases the Pulse GL66's full power. The DSF discounted price is Dh6,299.

MSI Katana GF66

Katana GF66 runs at optimum performance with exclusive red illumination keyboard so you can shine on the battlefield. The Katana GF series is as tough as a blade and optimized for true performance during gameplay. The DSF discounted price is Dh3,899.

MSI Summit E14 Flip Evo

A combination of postmodern design and modern technology, Summit E14 Flip Evo inspires business elites with an Intel Evo Platform, a 360° Flip design, and a 16:10 display ratio. High performance and reliability anywhere you go. Fold. Flip. Go. The DSF discounted price is Dh5,999.

MSI Modern 14

Take your daily productivity to the next level with the new Modern series laptops. The slim, powerful, and stylish Modern series is the perfect addition to your daily routine. The Modern series, powered by AMD RyzenTM 5000 Series Mobile Processors, lets you explore campus life or pursue your career with a performance that keeps up. You can make your dreams a breathtaking reality with responsiveness and longer battery life. Special DSF price of Dh2,699.

MSI’s Models Specifications: Model Specification Promotion SRP Vector GP76 12UH CPU: Intel Core i7-12700HGPU: Nvidia RTX 3080, GDDR6 8GBPanel: 17.3"(360Hz),IPS-Level FHD,Anti-GlareRAM: 32GBStorage: 1TB M.2 PCIe SSDWifi: Wi-Fi 6E+BT5.2OS: Windows 11 HomeAccessories: Gaming Bag Dh10,499 Pulse GL66 12UEK CPU: Intel Core i9-12900HGPU: Nvidia RTX 3060,GDDR6 6GBPanel: 15.6"(144Hz),IPS-Level FHDRAM: 16GBStorage: 1TB M.2 PCIe SSDWifi: Wi-Fi 6E+BT5.2OS: Windows 11 Home Dh6,299 Katana GF66 12UC CPU: Intel Core i5-12500HGPU: Nvidia RTX 3050,GDDR6 4GBPanel: 15.6"(144Hz),IPS-Level FHD,Anti-GlareRAM: 8GBStorage: 512GB M.2 PCIe SSDWifi: Wi-Fi 6+BT5.2OS: Windows 11 Home Dh3,899 Summit E14FlipEvo A12MT CPU: Intel Core i7-1280PPanel: 14",QHD+, Touch ScreenRAM: 16GBStorage: 1TB M.2 PCIe SSDWifi: Wi-Fi 6E+BT5.2OS: Windows 11 HomeAccessories: MSI Topload Bag Dh5,999 Modern 14 C12M CPU: Intel Core i5-1235UPanel: 14,IPS-Level FHDRAM: 8GBStorage: QLC 512GBWifi: Wi-Fi 6E+BT5.2OS: Windows 11 Home Dh2,699

