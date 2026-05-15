HUAWEI nova 15 Max debuts with 8500mAh battery and rugged design

The HUAWEI nova 15 Max is set to redefine smartphone endurance with its massive battery and durable design. Designed for users who demand reliable all-day performance without compromise, the latest addition to the nova series combines power, style, and innovation in one sleek device. Starting at Dh1,199, along with free gifts worth Dh583, including the HUAWEI FreeBuds SE 2 and more. The HUAWEI nova 15 Max is available for pre-order starting May 15, 2026. Customers can reserve their device through Huawei’s official online store.

The HUAWEI nova 15 Max is powered by an 8500mAh HUAWEI Super Battery, offering a larger battery capacity and longer battery life compared to the previous generation. Real-world testing shows the device can support up to 23 hours of continuous video playback, ensuring dependable performance throughout the day. The phone also introduces reverse charging technology, allowing users to conveniently power compatible Huawei devices on the go, effectively turning the smartphone into a portable power bank.

Built for durability, the HUAWEI nova 15 Max has achieved the SGS Premium Performance Mark 5-Star Drop Resistance certification, helping disperse impact force and reduce the risk of damage from everyday drops. In addition, precision sealing technology at key body joints helps block sand and dust, while the device’s IP65 rating provides reliable water and dust resistance for daily use.

For photography enthusiasts, the HUAWEI nova 15 Max comes equipped with a 50MP Ultra Vision Camera featuring an RYYB colour filter array that improves light intake by 40 per cent. Combined with a large sensor and F1.9 aperture, the camera captures bright, detailed photos even in low-light environments without the need for additional lighting.

The experience is further enhanced by a stunning 6.84-inch OLED Eye Comfort Display that delivers immersive visuals with smooth responsiveness and intelligent viewing adaptation. Whether navigating outdoors under bright sunlight or binge-watching content late at night, users can enjoy a consistently comfortable and vivid viewing experience. With up to 4000 nits of dynamic peak brightness, the display ensures bright highlights, deep contrast, and rich detail in every scene.