Huawei Cloud Middle East and Central Asia at MWC 2024: Accelerating regional data intelligence

Published: Mon 26 Feb 2024, 6:16 PM Last updated: Mon 26 Feb 2024, 6:47 PM

Huawei Cloud will be presenting its experiences and achievements across various industries and global ecosystem advancements at the Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC Barcelona 2024) until February 29. Throughout this event, Huawei Cloud is set to finalise partnership agreements with Zode Al-Abatakar for Trading in Saudi Arabia and PayTabs, an online payment company in UAE. These collaborations are intended to collectively drive the innovation and implementation of cloud and AI technologies in diverse industry use cases.

Qi Xiao, president of Huawei Cloud Middle East and Central Asia, emphasised that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signifies more than just the integration of Huawei Cloud's innovative strengths with the partners' development objectives. It also represents a strong acknowledgment from both parties towards shared goals and a steadfast commitment to pushing the boundaries of the digital and intelligent era. Huawei Cloud is dedicated to collaborating with partners, exerting continuous efforts to achieve even more fruitful outcomes, and collectively opening a new chapter of digital transformation.

Huawei Cloud Riyadh Region

For over two decades, Huawei has established a strong presence in the Middle East and Central Asia. With a focus on customer satisfaction, Huawei collaborates with partners and ecosystems to deliver top-notch networks, products, and services to customers in the region.

As the central hub for Huawei Cloud services in the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa, Huawei Cloud Riyadh Region has been offering cutting-edge, reliable, secure, and sustainable cloud services to customers in Saudi Arabia and beyond since its launch in September 2023.

This region not only aligns with Saudi Arabia's ambitious goals in terms of technological advancement, leadership, and innovation but also showcases Huawei Cloud's unwavering support for Saudi Vision 2030. Through continuous innovation, Huawei Cloud Riyadh Region is propelling Saudi Arabia's rapid progress on the digital front.

Huawei Cloud Riyadh Region has been deployed with three Availability Zones (AZs) to deliver cutting-edge, highly reliable, low-latency, and secure cloud services. This ensures the smooth operation of customer services on Huawei Cloud. Not only does this region cover major network carriers like STC, Zain, and Mobily, but it also offers a comprehensive range of cloud services, including robust infrastructure, databases, containers, big data, and AI services.

Within just three months of launching this public cloud Region in Saudi Arabia, Huawei Cloud obtained the Class C license. This demonstrates Huawei Cloud's commitment to establishing widespread connectivity, competitive cloud computing, and AI services in Saudi Arabia. By doing so, Huawei Cloud contributes to Saudi Arabia's core competitiveness in the digital era.

Huawei Cloud aims to leverage its innovative technologies, global expertise in digital and intelligence, and advantages of a global ecosystem to offer Saudi Arabia a better cloud to accelerate the local innovation and development.

'One Country, One Cloud' 2.0

Saudi Arabia is actively advancing its national digital and intelligence progress in line with Vision 2030. Huawei Cloud's 'One Country, One Cloud' 2.0 strategy is tailored to the unique development background and requirements of Saudi Arabia. This strategy focuses on building a dedicated cloud foundation for governments and enterprises, along with six core products: database, big data, AI, security, media, and toolchain. By leveraging these offerings, Saudi Arabia is able to expedite the realisation of its national digital vision.

To enhance digital resilience, Huawei Cloud emphasises the value of systematic construction and constant operations to ensure secure cloud migration. This is achieved through the implementation of comprehensive DR solutions, a '1+7' cloud native security architecture with SecMaster as the core, and intelligent cloud management that supports up to five levels of VDCs, providing users with a dependable, secure, and efficient cloud service experience.

In terms of government service innovation, Huawei Cloud utilises the hybrid cloud AI model and government model to deliver up-to-date public cloud services. This approach extends to more use cases, facilitating continuous innovation in user services efficiently.

Huawei Cloud also delivers comprehensive scenario-specific solutions and expert services to adapt to the evolving needs in government service implementation. For instance, Huawei offers IOC visualisation and smart city solutions, along with over 80 professional services spanning the entire cloud deployment, migration, utilization, and management stages, to enable customers to concentrate on service innovation.

In the Region, for the Region

Over the last four years, Huawei Cloud has been dedicated to offering cutting-edge cloud services, localised services, and an open ecosystem. Huawei Cloud has collaborated with both global and local partners to support countries and organizations in the Middle East and Central Asia in achieving digital and intelligent transformation.

In Saudi Arabia, Huawei Cloud delivers top-notch networks, high-performance computing, and AI solutions tailored to various industries such as e-commerce, automotive, finance, and government. In Uzbekistan, Huawei partnered with the government to establish an efficient government cloud platform. In Pakistan, Huawei Cloud developed a data intelligence mid-end for CMPak to enhance data governance and analytics.

Joint efforts are making the world better. Huawei Cloud is becoming a solid cloud foundation and robust engine for intelligence, delivering innovative, resilient, and trustworthy cloud services and industry solutions across different sectors in a more innovative, inclusive, and open approach, and working with partners to assist customers in succeeding in the intelligent era.