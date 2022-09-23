Huawei announces new user-benefit service in the UAE

Replace your old or faulty device witha brand new one at a favourable price

The post-sale services mid-range smartphone users and allows them to turn their old/ broken devices into a discount towards a brand-new smartphone

Published: Fri 23 Sep 2022, 12:08 PM Last updated: Fri 23 Sep 2022, 12:14 PM

Huawei Consumer Business Group announced the start of a new device upgrade premium service benefiting its midrange and entry-level smartphone users in the UAE. It aims to provide consumers with more reasonable service solutions and improve post-sale service satisfaction.

The newly introduced service allows easy turn of old or broken smartphones such as HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019, HUAWEI nova 3i, and HUAWEI Y9 2019 for a 15 per cent discount from the market price toward the next smartphone upgrade (HUAWEI nova 8i, HUAWEI Y9A). No matter the condition, the consumers can benefit from this service and turn it into something good for themselves and the planet, as Huawei will take care of eco-friendly recycling of old/broken devices.

For more details about Huawei Device Upgrade Premium service please visit: consumer.huawei.com/ae-en/support/content/en-us15914638/