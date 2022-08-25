HSE Forum to be held at Grosvenor House

Heavyweights from the HSE fraternity to discuss HSE and ESG strategy at MENA HSE Forum on September 6

Published: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 12:24 PM Last updated: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 12:25 PM

At the seventh edition of the MENA Health, Safety and Environment Forum, taking place at the Grosvenor House, Dubai, from 6-7 September, decision makers from key sectors such as oil and gas, construction and tourism, along with regulatory authority representatives and industry experts, will convene to network and discuss critical HSE issues.

Through a blend of panel sessions, presentations, workshops, interactive meeting opportunities, and more, attendees will receive insights on all the latest HSE trends and critical new technology, network with peers and industry partners, meet expert suppliers and industry bodies and lay the groundwork to achieve the fundamental HSE targets that matter most to the region. ADNOC, Petrofac, Dubai Municipality, EGA, Saudi Aramco, Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre – Tadweer, Drydocks World, Dubai Holding, among others, will deliver keynote presentations to more than 200 stakeholders from the HSE community in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain.

Conference agenda

The conference agenda will comprise five sessions:

Role of HSE leadership in crisis and business continuity management

Future of digitalisation in the HSE sector

Process safety and its framework

Learning from the pandemic and other global transformations about occupational health and behavioural safety

Sustainable value creation: how ESG moved from a cost centre to a value driver.

Two exclusive breakout workshops will cover the formulation of resilient safety cultures, and digital transformation – from strategy to execution.

Speakers set to present at the MENA HSE Forum 2022 include Sultan Karrani, senior engineer HSE, ADNOC; Eng Raed Mohammed Al-Marzooqi, manager of studies and system section, health and safety department, Dubai Municipality; Dr Jasminki Jaksic, senior environmental specialist, Dubai Municipality; Gerardo Daniel Abalde, group head, Aramco; Dr Eng Hani Hossni, EHS director, Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre - Tadweer; Ihab Albairam, director – HSE and quality, DAMAC; Ronald Otte, director of safety and occuptional health and hygiene, Emirates Global Aluminium; Saleh Ali Al Balushi, head of HSE, Drydocks World; Azam Soukar, director Group HSE, Dubai Holding Entertainment; Lynn Hobballah, head of health and safety, Petrofac; Fahad Al Kiyumi, senior QHSE manager, Oman Electricity Transmission Company; Sutharson Sathiah, senior manager HSE and risk, Global Village and Paul Slater, executive director QHSE, Saudi Entertainment Ventures.

Vinay T, head of business development at Alain Charles Events, said: “Our research with stakeholders from the oil and gas, construction and tourism sectors revealed that end users are seeking disruptive technologies that will continue to cut LTI and optimise productivity. We identified a need to access latest safety solutions for workforce across the board which led us to create this exclusive platform for HSE companies to display and demonstrate their services and solutions to key players in the region. This is also a premier opportunity to build new relationships and network in person with the MENA HSE fraternity.”

Register for the MENA HSE Forum at: www.hse‐forum.com/mena/register