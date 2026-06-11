HSBC convenes global investors to unlock UAE's long-term opportunities

As ongoing volatility and regional tensions continue to disrupt global markets, the HSBC GCC Exchanges Conference in London this week brought together more than 300 institutional investors, over 100 Middle East corporates and all seven stock exchanges from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), in more than 3,000 meetings, marking the largest convening in its five-year history.

Opened by Georges Elhedery, group CEO, HSBC Group, discussions centred on the resilience, agility and adaptability of the GCC’s economies, and the sectoral and asset diversification opportunities open to global investors seeking long-term exposure to the region. The conference also welcomed Mansoor Abulhoul, the UAE’s Ambassador to the UK, alongside Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group CEO, ADX, and Hamed Ali, CEO, DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, who participated in the conference programme.

Mohamed Al Marzooqi, chief executive officer, UAE, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, said the UAE’s capital markets continue to demonstrate resilience and structural depth, supported by strong economic fundamentals, a diversified investor base and a clear long-term growth agenda. "While recent events have tested markets globally, we have seen investor confidence return as volatility has eased and risk premiums have normalised. The level of engagement we are seeing from international investors at this year’s conference reflects continued global interest in UAE-listed opportunities and conviction in the market’s role as a gateway for regional and international capital.”

Conversations at the conference reflected how businesses and policymakers are responding at pace to build greater flexibility into supply chains, funding structures and market access, including a focus on technology and digital infrastructure. HSBC recently became the first international bank to serve as a General Clearing Member on ADX, expanding global investor access to Abu Dhabi’s capital markets. This complements HSBC’s $550 million financing for Core42 (G42 Group) to scale global AI infrastructure and accelerate AI cloud and compute deployments across the US and Europe.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, group CEO, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group, stated: “Periods of uncertainty reveal the true strength of a market. Abu Dhabi's capital markets and listed companies have continued to deliver with strength and discipline, reflected in solid corporate results, sustained business continuity, and an ability to secure meaningful commercial opportunities regardless of the varying global environment. This resilience is seen in the performance of our market. With a market capitalisation of Dh2.8 trillion (about $770 billion), ADX recorded Dh85 billion (about $23.2 billion) in trading activity (representing a 22 per cent year-on-year increase) and foreign investors accounting for 47.5 per cent of total trading value in the first quarter of 2026. ADX-listed companies have distributed Dh66.2 billion (about $18 billion) in dividends in the same period and continued to deliver strong earnings, significant shareholder returns and sustained business growth. We will continue to connect more global investors with Abu Dhabi’s long-term growth story and expand investors’ access to the dynamic investment opportunities via ADX.”

Hamed Ali, CEO, Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Nasdaq Dubai, said: “Dubai’s capital markets have continued to demonstrate resilience, momentum and focus, and this year’s HSBC GCC Exchanges Conference is a reflection of that sustained investor confidence. In the first quarter of 2026, average daily trading value on DFM exceeded Dh1 billion — up 56 per cent year-on-year — with foreign investors accounting for 54 per cent of total trading value and 79 per cent of new investor registrations coming from international markets.

As the largest international bank in the UAE, HSBC is leveraging its extensive global network to serve as the preferred banking partner in Asia for Abu Dhabi Investment Office and the Dubai Economic Development Corporation, supporting their efforts to attract global investment and drive long-term economic growth in the country.

In 2026, HSBC celebrates 80 years in the UAE, as the first bank to open doors locally in 1946.