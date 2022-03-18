H&S Real Estate wins big again, this time with Emaar properties

Published: Fri 18 Mar 2022, 3:29 PM Last updated: Fri 18 Mar 2022, 3:31 PM

Emaar Properties, the largest developer in the region, has honoured H&S Real Estate with ‘Top Sales’ award for the year 2021.

At an award night filled with performances and fanfare at the Dubai Opera House, H&S Real Estate won the ‘Top Sales’ award by Jamal Majid bin Theniyah, chairman of Emaar Properties, Amit Jain Group CEO at Emaar, and Ahmad Thani Rashed Al Matrooshi, board member at Emaar.

The ceremony started with an inspiring speech by Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar, who praised the efforts of all to achieve the sales figures that Emaar has achieved.

Group CEO Jain, while praising H&S Real Estate, stated that he expects H&S to do record sales in 2022.

Emad Haq, Vice-Chairman at Haqsons Group (H&S), Saad Haq, Group CEO at H&S, and Fahad Haq, CEO of H&S Real Estate, along with the team of H&S received the award in front of a packed Opera House.

Emaar Properties has had its best ever year in 2021 and is geared up to better that in 2022 .

H&S has been consistently winning top awards for the last six years at all the top developers events in the country and continues to strive for greater success.

“Mohamed Al Abbar always speaks from the heart and the one speech he gives at the annual awards function motivates H&S and team to be amongst the top year-on-year,” said Emad Haq.