HRE Development unveils Skyhills Residences 2 at spectacular Dubai event

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 2:56 PM

In a dazzling showcase of luxury and innovation, HRE Development launched its highly anticipated Skyhills Residences 2 project on September 16. The glittering event, held at the prestigious Johara Ballroom in Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, began at 6 pm and captivated attendees with its vision of modern urban living in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

The launch not only unveiled the impressive Skyhills Residences 2 but also offered a tantalising glimpse of the upcoming Skyhills Residences 3 project. Together, these developments represent a substantial Dh14 billion investment in JVC, promising to deliver over 1,000 premium residential units to the burgeoning Dubai real estate market.

One Broker Group, a leading real estate brokerage firm in Dubai, proudly announced its appointment as the exclusive sales partner for both Skyhills Residences 2 and 3. This partnership marks a crucial milestone for One Broker Group, further cementing its position as a key player in Dubai's luxury real estate sector.

Umar Bin Farooq, CEO and founder of One Broker Group, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: "We are honoured to be chosen as the exclusive sales partner for Skyhills Residences 2 and 3. These projects epitomise the future of urban living in Dubai, and with JVC’s price index consistently outperforming its mid-market peers for nearly six years, we're excited to offer these exceptional properties to our discerning clients."

Craig English, managing director at One Broker Group, added: "The Skyhills projects align perfectly with our commitment to offering the finest real estate opportunities in Dubai. We anticipate strong demand for these units, given their prime location and world-class amenities." Skyhills Residences 2 boasts an impressive 509 apartments and 17 retail spaces, offering a diverse mix of studios, 1-bedroom apartments, 2-bedroom apartments, and luxurious duplexes. Starting at Dh680K, the project promises a new standard in urban living, set for handover in Q3 2026. Each apartment is fully furnished and fitted with smart home automation, complemented by premium amenities such as a large swimming pool, indoor and outdoor gyms, and sports facilities. Mohamed Adib Hijazi, chairman of HRE Development, stated: "The launch of Skyhills 2 marks another milestone in transforming how people live and engage within communities. We're confident it will be a standout choice for investors and residents alike in the rapidly growing JVC area. Looking ahead, we are excited about the opportunities to expand our portfolio further, with the Skyhills 3 project to be announced soon." Sami Diyabi, executive director of HRE Development, emphasised the company's commitment to innovation, "HRE is dedicated to pioneering architectural designs that redefine boundaries. Our strong foundation in construction ensures that every project consistently meets or exceeds industry benchmarks."

The presence of industry leaders such as Rizwan Sajan, founder of Danube Group, further highlighted the event's significance and the keen interest in these cutting-edge developments.