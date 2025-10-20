  • search in Khaleej Times
HR expert launches groundbreaking book to reshape human capital leadership in the Middle East

Aimed at HR professionals, organisational leaders, and policymakers, the book brings a fresh perspective to the evolving world of human resources

Published: Mon 20 Oct 2025, 1:32 PM

'No debts': UAE’s raffle millionaires reveal how life changed after big wins

9 gang members face trial in UAE for kidnapping, filming victim naked to extort money

UAE influencers warned against hidden vape or smoking product promotions

A new voice in human capital leadership is making waves in the Middle East, this time from one of the region’s most respected HR professionals.

Dr Mostafa Ahmed Ghanima, an accomplished HR executive and international thought leader, is set to officially launch his highly anticipated book Transforming the future of HR in the Middle East: Mastering global HR practices with regional culture and values this December.

Aimed at HR professionals, organisational leaders, and policymakers, the book brings a fresh perspective to the evolving world of human resources — one that honours cultural traditions while embracing global innovation. Through real-world case studies, practical frameworks, and deeply contextual insights.

With nearly two decades of experience in strategic HR across Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the UK, Dr Mostafa Ahmed Ghanima brings a wealth of expertise to his writing. Holding a PhD in HR Leadership and Business Strategy, he also boasts executive certifications from prestigious institutions including Wharton, Cornell University, and the John Maxwell Academy. His approach blends cutting-edge disciplines such as people analytics, organizational design, and leadership development — all grounded in the cultural realities of the Arab world.

The book is already generating buzz among HR circles in the region, with early reviewers praising its relevance in a time of economic diversification, digital transformation, and changing workforce dynamics. It highlights how Middle Eastern businesses can remain globally competitive while staying true to their cultural identity — a balance many regional leaders are seeking.

Set to be released in multiple formats including hardcover, e-book, and audiobook (narrated by the author himself), Transforming the future of HR in the Middle East will be available through major platforms like Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and Google Play. Its December launch aligns with the HR Transformation and Leadership Forums taking place across the region.

At its core, the book is not just about process or policy — it’s a call to action for a new generation of HR leaders in the Middle East, inviting them to innovate without erasing tradition.