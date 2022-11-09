How to make your work from home comfortable and productive

By Anshul Panda Published: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 4:05 PM Last updated: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 4:11 PM

How do you stay focused and productive when working from home? In the current situation, many of us are working from home. It can be difficult to create a comfortable and productive space in our homes.

Many freelancers and remote workers ask us, 'how can I make my work from home more tolerable?' In this post, we’ll share how people can make the work-from-home setup more productive and comfortable.

So, if you’re a freelancer or remote worker, then keep reading this guide.

Tips to increase productivity while working from home:

Dedicate a working space:

One way to increase productivity is by dedicating a space for work. This can be a room in your house or a corner in your living room. When freelancers have a designated space for work, it will be easier to focus and get things done.

Set daily working hours:

Another way to keep yourself productive is by setting up daily working hours. This means setting a start time and an end time for your work day and sticking to it. Having set working hours will help to create a routine, which can make it easier to focus on work.

Keep the data organised:

One of the best ways to increase productivity while working from home is to keep your data organised. This can be done by regularly deleting junk files that take up space on your computer and make it run slower.

But people might be wondering how they can clean up their files. To clean up more memory on your device, you can use the useful CleanUp app, it helps merge contacts, delete unused files and compress large files.

Take breaks:

It’s also important to take breaks throughout the day and step away from your workspace when you’re done for the day. This will help you to recharge and avoid burnout.

Plan workflow:

Figuring out how people are going to complete their work tasks is important. People do not want to waste time trying to figure out what they need to do next. By having a plan, they can work more efficiently and get more done.

Set schedule for each task:

If users find themselves struggling to be productive while working from home, it might help to set a schedule for each task. This means that they will dedicate a certain amount of time to each task and then take a break. For example, they could work on their project for one hour and then take a ten-minute break.

Isolate from social media:

While social media can be a fun way to stay connected with friends and family, it can also be a huge time waster. If people find themselves constantly checking Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram while they’re supposed to be working, it’s time to make a change.

Here are a few tips to help you break the social media habit and increase your productivity while working from home:

1- Set aside specific times for checking social media. Whether it’s first thing in the morning or right before bed, decide when you will allow yourself to check your feeds. Then stick to it.

2- Keep your phone out of reach. It’s all too easy to mindlessly scroll through our newsfeeds when our phones are right within arm’s reach.

Three reasons for working from home:

Flexibility:

One strong reason for working from home is that it gives people a lot more freedom when it comes to their schedules. People can take breaks whenever they want, work late at night or early in the morning, and set their hours. This is perfect for people who have other commitments outside of work, such as taking care of children or elderly parents.

Increased productivity:

When people are not commuting and wasting time in the office, they can focus more on their work and get more done. This increased productivity can lead to several benefits, both for the individual and for the company.

Reduce work-life conflicts:

When people have to juggle their work and personal lives, it can be difficult to find a balance. Working from home can help to alleviate some of these problems by giving people more flexibility in their schedules.

In conclusion, there are several things people can do to make their work from home more comfortable and productive. Make sure you have a dedicated workspace, take breaks throughout the day, and keep files organised with the CleanUp app. By following these tips, you can make working from home work for you more productive and comfortable.

Anshul Panda is the content strategist at Aritra DigiMedia.