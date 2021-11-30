How to efficiently run a venture based on a remote-working model in 2021
The 2020 job market made a historic shift prompted by the global pandemic. Prior to 2020, some companies used to offer remote working as a perk for their employees, but it has become the norm for most sectors now. Though the pandemic set off a huge chunk of this change, Robert Del Grande explains that this shift has been a long time coming.
Robert Del Grande is an e-commerce expert and the Founder of AmazonAutomation.com, and Sell.io. Robert saw a gap in the market, especially as e-commerce sales skyrocketed, and stepped in to fill it. His years of experience in third-party sales helped him transition his company into a pioneer in the industry and craft a suite of services that solve client needs efficiently in the current marketplace.
Even though the world has experienced a year of remote working and digital transformations, Robert explains that most businesses are still adjusting to this new norm. Though it is a new landscape for some businesses, it is important to navigate the new normal efficiently to run a successful business on a remote working model. Here is how to go about it, according to Robert:
Start with a policy
If you haven't written a remote working policy by now, it is time to get to it. Robert explains that this policy helps guide your workforce and provides necessary information for their changing work environment. "Your policy will provide structure for distributed teams," he says.
Make use of digital tools
"Digital infrastructure is crucial to the success of a remote-working model," explains Robert. 2020 introduced people to video calls and conferences for virtual meetings. 2021 is continuing that tradition, besides introducing a slew of other crucial digital tools to run a venture remotely.
Training is crucial
Robert Del Grande explains that training programs will help facilitate your existing workforce as well as new hires to adapt to the new model. "Investing in training enables you to improve the skills of your workforce and empower your teams," he says.
Culture should be location-independent
One of the hardest things to transition into a remote working model has been company culture. However, Robert explains that your company culture should be independent of location. "It is essential to avoid isolation and foster connectedness by reimagining the company culture to fit a virtual environment," he explains.
Robert notes that online businesses are the future, and the world has put a stamp on that. Consequently, remote working is here to stay. He concludes, "Companies that integrate a virtual work environment seamlessly will thrive; those that don't will fall behind."