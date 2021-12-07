How the FansOnly Marketplace Will Change the Content Creation Game
A few months ago, many people didn't have any idea what NFTs were. And then suddenly, at the beginning of the year, news broke about NFT transactions worth millions of dollars. NFTs became a hot topic, and the more people learned about the space, the more attractive it became.
The NFT space continues to grow by the day, and more content creators are joining it. However, like anything new, the chances of being scammed are very high if you do not know where to start. The FansOnly marketplace is a good place to start for both content creators and their followers.
FansOnly is a crypto-based influencer marketplace for both creators and their followers. The platform is the work of seasoned experts from both the entertainment and venture capital industries.
The team understands the challenges content creators go through, and it plans to help them in several ways. One, it plans to create a new social media platform where the interactions between influencers and their followers can be monetized by either of the parties.
For the creators, that will happen in any of three ways. First, the creator has the opportunity to mint their work and turn it into an NFT. This will ensure no one can replicate that work, and the creator will get all the royalties due to them from the initial sale of the work. All NFTs are unique, so no one else will claim it’s theirs.
Second, the creator can control the supply of their work. They can decide to produce exclusive works that only a few people will access and, therefore, control their prices. Third, the creator will get all the recognition they deserve for their work. That can indirectly bring the creator more revenue by attracting more followers who will buy their exclusive works.
The FansOnly platform has also considered the creator's audience. The followers will interact with their favorite content creators and get their exclusive works immediately after they drop.
The marketplace also has a special platform, the FanSwap, where fans can exchange their NFTs with other users. The platform is interactive, so the users can interact with other fans of their favorite influencers. If you do not have an NFT to exchange for another, you can always buy directly from the seller.
All the transactions on FansOnly will be done using the platform's governance token, the FansOnly coin, $FOC. Users can buy the coins with a debit card or using another cryptocurrency. FansOnly will reward the token holders when someone buys or sells the $FOC.
The team behind FansOnly has done successful projects in the past that make it trustworthy. It is the marketing team behind Kishu Inu and the developers of other projects like Aerdrop. The team has also built venture-backed startups and worked at major startups in Silicon Valley.
According to the team, the NFT space will continue to grow stronger in the future. It says, "Crypto is changing quickly. A month in crypto is a year in the business world. DeFi is growing in popularity, and NFTs are just taking off. Our team is going after both with FansOnly."
The team is building all the tools necessary to see the FansOnly marketplace grow better and serve all the influencers and their fans well in the future.