How Suresh Rajasekaran is democratising AI and transforming enterprises
The software engineering industry is constantly evolving. With the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI), businesses can leverage data-driven insights to drive growth and stay ahead of the competition. According to a study by Gartner, by 2025, more than 50 per cent of businesses will have integrated AI into their operations, driving a five per cent increase in productivity.
However, the high costs of AI technology and the need for specialised technical skills have made it difficult for smaller businesses to leverage this technology. To address this challenge, experts like Suresh Rajasekaran are working towards democratising AI and making it more accessible to companies of all sizes.
The path to AI
Rajasekaran began his career as a software engineer at Autodesk, where he designed and developed software for city planners, architects, and construction companies worldwide. He then moved into program management and joined eGain as a technical project manager, where he managed eGain's core chat and email platforms for customer support.
After his time at eGain, Suresh joined Marketo, a leading marketing automation software company that Adobe eventually acquired. At Marketo, he helped scale and manage their big data platform, which tracked and managed trillions of events. Rajasekaran then transitioned to product management at Samsung, managing their home IoT ecosystem and expanding the partner ecosystem across 45 countries.
Rajasekaran actively sought opportunities to expand his knowledge and expertise and was committed to mentoring and sharing his knowledge with others. Ultimately, this drive and dedication led him to delve into the field of AI.
Making AI more accessible and user-friendly
Democratising AI refers to the process of making AI more accessible and user-friendly for businesses of all sizes. This is done by creating software and tools that are easy to use and affordable for smaller businesses and by creating open-source platforms and APIs that developers can use to build their AI solutions. Democratising AI is important because it allows smaller businesses to compete with companies with more resources to invest in AI technology. By making AI more accessible, companies can improve their operations, increase efficiency, and drive growth.
Rajasekaran is a leader in democratising AI and transforming enterprises through his expertise in AI solutions. In his current role as a technical product manager at one of the leading AI software companies, he is focused on helping enterprises adopt, accelerate, and scale AI solutions in their businesses. In an interview, he discussed the need to 'democratize' AI to make it more accessible to businesses of all sizes. He has helped many enterprises accelerate their AI adoption journeys, leading to successful digital transformations.
AI and the future of businesses
Rajasekaran's vision for the future of businesses and AI is to create an end-to-end AI platform company that will serve as a backbone for any budding AI entrepreneurs. With this platform, entrepreneurs can focus on solving their intended problems rather than worrying about AI infrastructure or the basics. This approach will not only democratise AI but also enable more entrepreneurs to pursue AI-based solutions to complex business problems.
Several companies have already benefited from Suresh's approach to democratising AI. Through his approach, these companies have accelerated their adoption of AI, gaining a competitive edge. By offering an end-to-end AI platform, Rajasekaran is breaking down the barriers that have previously made it difficult for many businesses to take advantage of AI. His vision is to enable even more companies to leverage the transformative power of AI, fueling innovation and growth across industries.