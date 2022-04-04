How NinjaPad’s stellar community serves as an incredible resource for newcomers to crypto

Published: Mon 4 Apr 2022, 12:35 PM

With the incredible growth of cryptocurrency markets and the growing popularity of blockchain, more and more individuals are looking to make the most of an opportunity of a lifetime and launch crypto/blockchain projects. These ventures have the potential for unlimited success. Yet, in a rush to strike while the iron’s hot, many newcomers to the industry overlook one crucial ingredient — investment capital. That’s where companies such as NinjaPad are proving their weight in gold.

In 2021, NinjaPad decided to build an IDO (Initial DEX Offering) launchpad tailored to help projects locate a platform for public token sales and raising investment funds. NinjaPad’s C-suite team brings decades of experience in project management, business development, marketing, technology, blockchain, and crypto to the table. The result is one of the premiere launchpads in the US.

A NinjaPad spokesperson explained: “NinjaPad is a community-driven crypto launchpad, and that is our strength. Our community is small but incredibly strong and is growing all the time. Our team is passionate, professional, and innovative, and one of our most distinguishing features is the Ninja Proprietary fund. This fund allows buy-back, burn-token programmes, and multiple airdrops. We also offer an NFT Ninja Project Cross-chain launch tool, and there are many other exciting developments in the world.”

NinjaPad has already earned itself an enviable reputation for its transparency, communication, ease of use, and fiercely loyal community. Many newcomers to the crypto world see it as an invaluable stepping stone to greater things. The NinjaPad spokesperson added: “What we love most about crypto is the people involved and the individuals it attracts. They tend to believe in doing things differently and march to the beat of a different drum. They’re innovative and not afraid to change things for the better. If someone’s got a great idea or something new to offer, then it’s our privilege and pleasure to help them introduce it to the world.”