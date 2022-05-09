How Motech Museum is transforming the entertainment sector in Saudi Arabia

Published: Mon 9 May 2022, 5:00 PM

Museums and art galleries have always offered insight into the history of humanity and the society we live in. From cultural diversity to the evolution of different art forms, museums and galleries have never failed to amaze people with their collections. With the advent of digitalisation and technology, the traditional aura of museums and galleries has also found a face-lift that is changing how people learn about art and culture. Motech Museum is an example here.

This new-age museum has been created to offer a breath-taking experience in art, history, culture, technology, and other fields. Overall, Motech Museum is an ambitious project that will bring a whole new level to entertainment parks. A recent report by Research and Markets has found that Saudi Arabia's entertainment and amusement market is forecast to grow to $1.17 billion by the end of 2030. This represents an annual growth rate of 47.65 per cent for entertainment in Saudi Arabia. The market is currently worth $23.77 million.

This makes it the ideal time for new and unique attractions to make their way onto the scene. Motech Museum is going to be an entertainment world for people in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The space, which is aligned with Vision 2030 of Saudi, is due to open its gates soon. More than a museum, this ambitious project will be a unique amalgamation of digital and virtual worlds. It is a multi-sensory experience with immersive installations to help people visualise the current world from a whole new perspective. From a mix of sensory and digital experiences, Motech Museum will change how people enjoy art in an art gallery or museum.

"Our philosophy views consumers as active participants in the revolution of art that the world is experiencing," shares the founders, based in the Middle East Raquel Flores, and Carlos Leggio.

The immersive experience of the new museum will connect spaces, art, sound, people, and products. Unlike traditional museums, Motech Museum will offer an interactive experience, taking people on tours through different worlds and lifestyles. It will have everything, from a basketball court to digital art exhibitions, a cafe, a store, and a bowling center, among many other incredible areas, to entertain people of different interests. Some of these will be responsive, while others will be static, which means projections of abstract landscapes, sounds, and animations powered by LED lights and walls full of colours. All these facilities will be open from a fantastic secret location, and discovering where it is will be another form of excitement.

The trailblazing team behind this ambitious project brings their unique expertise and perspectives to the project, enhancing it even more. Around 30 of the world’s top artists are spearheading this project along with a group of seasoned entrepreneurs, investors, and tech professionals. The team is leaving no stone unturned to make this experimental project a success in Saudi Arabia. Going forward, the team will expand this project to other cities in the region.

To introduce users to new types of digital art, Motech Museum is focusing more on bringing art lovers an interactive experience. It will be unlike any other museum or gallery where people can take pictures and post them on social media to get noticed. It is a project that will provide people from all walks of life with an immersive experience. By experience, Motech Museum means a learning experience through audio and visuals. Motech Museum will portray a city or country’s past to the visitors, mirroring the culture, society, and heritage of the place and the people. It also aims to become the pride of any site it will be located in, so that every city will want to be part of this creative innovation in the future.

With such innovative ideas and noble goals, it is only a matter of time before Motech Museum becomes a one-stop destination for people seeking knowledge and entertainment through art. This new project will change how people admire art and experience technology.