How medical entrepreneur Hasan Suzer helped Suzermed become one of the Middle East's leading medical tourism destinations

By Nikki Beeseeti Published: Tue 8 Mar 2022, 2:54 PM Last updated: Tue 8 Mar 2022, 2:56 PM

While the majority of the population generally thinks of their healthcare and medical treatment options as restricted to their country of origin, the cost-efficient allure of travelling abroad for treatment has made looking abroad a popular alternative over recent years. Though the medical tourism industry is still expanding, internationally accredited clinics and centres of excellence like entrepreneur Hasan Süzer’s Suzermed are helping pave the way toward travel for treatments’ mass adoption, making quality results both attainable and affordable to the international consumer.

Originally founded in 2017, Süzer has been able to bring Suzermed to the forefront of both the Middle East and Turkey’s medical tourism community; thanks to the key partnership with the world’s third-largest healthcare provider, and a convenient location inside an expansive Istanbul medical facility, the Acibadem Altunizade Hospital. Though now experiencing major success, Süzer’s journey to the top of the travel for treatment sector began with a humble dream at his first post-university job.

“During college, I was working part-time at a healthcare company as an intern, then as a part-time worker, then as a full-time worker,” revealed Süzer. “An idea came into my mind when I saw how profitable and good medical tourism is, and we decided to open a company. We first had an agency – I was bringing clients to Turkey for different procedures but decided to focus on plastic surgery, as it’s much more enjoyable to promote, and then we decided to open the clinic. Now, rather than directing the clients, we are treating them.”

Intending to bring Turkey’s medical tourism to a new level of excellence, as Suzermed’s managing director, Süzer began forming the clinic by recruiting the world’s top doctors, surgeons and medical technicians to compile Suzermed’s expert team. Coupling this roster of high-end professionals with fair, transparent pricing and luxury hotel stays for its patients post-operation, Suzermed has made travelling for treatment an attractive and reliable option for patients around the world to receive the quality of care they deserve, at a price they can afford.

As the word of mouth about the marvels of medical tourism continues to spread, Suzermed’s stellar reputation and outstanding results have positioned the Istanbul clinic as a travel for a treatment industry leader, helping transform consumers’ perspective on global medical care one successful procedure at a time.