How Lifestyle Investor Justin Donald is Helping People Generate Passive Income and Retire Sooner
Passive Income is defined as “income that’s earned with little or no effort” and investing is the smartest and easiest way to make money while you sleep.
Imagine being able to retire yourself and your family members while still enjoying the lifestyle of your dreams. A well-thought-out investment strategy will help you achieve that goal and Justin Donald is proof positive.
Donald is a successful entrepreneur and founder of “The Lifestyle Investor”
His sole intention in creating “The Lifestyle Investor” is to help people live the lifestyles they always wanted by using the same strategies he used through investing. His brilliant strategies and investment plans have set a benchmark for future investors.
Donald's mission is to help people separate their time from their income. He believes that you don’t have to earn an income based on the time you spend in a job or building a business and once you position yourself to replace your income through investing, your newfound freedom of time and money will allow you to work a schedule that aligns with your desires and do what you love.
Donald discovered his passion for living a life without working for an earned income after spending years in the sales industry building another organization. Working as a salesperson was enjoyable in the beginning but he quickly realized it didn’t give him the lifestyle and financial freedom he was looking for.
It was then that Donald started investing in the real estate industry and co-founded a single-family home maintenance and rehab company with a couple business partners. This marked the beginning of Donald's journey to financial freedom. He has since exploded his growth becoming a top-tier investor across different spaces.
"I think the biggest thing is to buy long-term, valuable assets. I want to help people learn that buying assets makes more sense than waiting for retirement and when you buy companies and real estate, you've got an asset that appreciates at the same degree as the monetary supply," says Donald.
According to Donald, most people are inclined towards long-term investments that may take a lifetime to realize profits. He argues that retirement is an archaic program that is no longer viable. Donald's goal is to teach people to drop the retirement mindset and instead invest in assets that produce income now rather than 30 years from now.
Donald adds, "When you help people buy their time back, and they don't have to work, the default is they figure out how they want to spend their time, and they're able to focus on what they're most passionate about and what they believe their purpose in life is.”
Donald is also the author of the #1 best selling book, “The Lifestyle Investor: The 10 Commandments of Cash Flow Investing for Passive Income and Financial Freedom.” All of the proceeds from the book's sales to “Love Justice International,” a charity dedicated to fighting human trafficking.
