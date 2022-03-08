How Jonathan Chesner fought against adversity to make Amuzeinc. worldwide retail success

Leaving the safety of being an employee and setting out on your business venture is certainly no easy feat – ask Amuzeinc.’s Jonathan Chesner. While his luxury online retailer may be flourishing with its 150,000-plus user base in 2021, the road to success was long and hard for the Baltimore native, though undoubtedly worth the struggle.

Growing up as an Orthodox Jew in Maryland, luxury goods were not at the forefront of Chesner nor his close-knit community’s minds. But one day, when visiting his local Saks Fifth Avenue for the well-made black suits favoured by his fellow religious Jews, Chesner was inspired to purchase many designer sweaters from the store, selling them on eBay for nearly triple the retail price.

Realising the potential profitability of his new venture, Chesner put eBay in the past and set out on his journey to build Amuze.com with his wife, Chaya, looking to offer discounted designer threads to the growing online shopping community. But his journey was paved with hurdles, as Chesner needed to take loan after loan out from banks to support his burgeoning business. Barely recouping the cost of his expenditures in profit, Chesner’s hard work and dedication finally paid off in 2008 when Amuzeinc. experienced a record year of revenue, catapulting it into the internationally acclaimed retailer it is today.

Now, more than a decade later, Chesner’s Amuzeinc. has solidified itself as one of the most in-demand shopping destinations for designer bargain hunters. Boasting all the same luxury brands as department stores like Balenciaga, Givenchy, Prada and Valentino, in-the-know shoppers regularly flock to Amuzeinc.’s flash sales for the one-of-a-kind opportunity to purchase the hottest authentic designer goods at a fraction of their retail cost.

By fighting against the odds, Chesner’s tenacity has helped propel Amuzeinc. into an undeniable business triumph, rousing entrepreneurial hopefuls from across the world to persevere and follow their dreams in Chesner’s wake.