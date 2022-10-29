How is transfer pricing altering the fundamentals?

By CA Manu Palerichal Published: Sat 29 Oct 2022, 9:00 AM

With the announcement of Corporate Tax in the UAE, the most deliberated topic within the business community is transfer pricing (‘TP’). In the Public Consultation Document released in April 2022, it is indicated that all the related party / connected party transactions (whether domestic or international) should be at arm’s length ie as if it is between independent parties. It is recommended that the OECD transfer pricing guidelines should be followed to determine what is the arm’s length price (‘ALP’).

It is observed that every industry has a unique way of doing business. This gives rise to unique transactions with related parties, which are difficult to value. In the UAE's predominant business climate, it has long been typical to have one office house the workforce of many group firms, who all benefit from the parent company's implicit support in terms of technology, credit standing, and centralised services.

Application of TP Guidelines to such unique transactions and arriving at ALP is a real challenge for business, mainly because there are no exact comparables available for most of such transactions. Further, no formal arrangement of roles and responsibilities or use of assets is maintained by the businesses.

Intra-group services:

Intra-group services may be in the form of services provided by one entity of the group to another entity of the same group, including centralised services and shareholder services. Some services are duplicated by the parent company even though the group entity has undertaken the same in its capacity, some might be merely incidental benefits due to group synergies. Does every intra-group service come under the purview of TP? Whether each of them is required to be valued? Can there be some exemptions? It is very important to check which services require valuation based on the 'benefits test'.

Once determined the benefits test is successful, the ALP of the transaction would be required to be determined. In applying the arm’s length principle to intra-group services, it is necessary to consider the perspective of both: the provider and the recipient of the service. The service must be of value to the recipient and the price must be one that an independent party would be ready to pay. Another aspect to be considered is the concept of 'low value-adding intra-group services', where one would have the option to apply a simplified approach to valuing the services.

Financial services:

Another very complicated area for the valuation of related party transactions is when financing activities are undertaken by the parent or one group entity on behalf of one or all the group entities. For example centrally managed treasury functions, intra-group credits/loans, financial guarantees given by one entity for the facility used by another, when there is cash pooling, hedging, captive insurance companies etc.

The first challenge is to determine whether the transaction can be considered an equity or debt transaction. One will be required to delineate the transactions based on the characteristics of the financial instruments, contractual terms, economic circumstances etc. Once the transaction is identified as debt transaction, another challenge is to arrive at its ALP. What would be the comparable interest rate? Bank opinions, credit rating agencies, and other qualitative and quantitative factors all need to be considered.

Intangibles:

The transfer pricing of intangibles (patents, trademarks, goodwill, government licenses, designs, a model for production customer data, etc.) is an important issue in international tax law.

It helps to determine how super profits generated by multinationals through the exploitation of valuable intangibles are allocated among the jurisdictions in which they do business.

It is general practice that the intangible is developed by one entity, registered by another and used by the third. Finding appropriate fees or royalties for intangible assets is difficult because there is often no comparable transaction for intangible assets.

The OECD guidelines suggest alignment between functional and legal ownership considering the cost incurred and risk undertaken by various entities of the group. It insists on analysing the DEMPE (development, enhancement, maintenance, protection, exploitation) functions. OECD guidelines also provide valuation guidance on intangibles that are partially developed at the time of transfer or the ones which would not be used for several years following the transfer and also the ones that are untested or the outcome of which is not known.

Business restructuring:

From the standpoint of transfer pricing, company restructuring refers to a modification of the organizational structure or business model. Alternatively, it can entail ending current agreements or fundamentally renegotiating them. The production model, sales model, or IP model may all be altered models.

One will have to analyse what functions, assets and risks are transferred to arrive at the ALP of such a transaction. Again here availability of realistic data on potential benefits/losses on restructuring would be the biggest challenge. Further, the arm’s length principle and the TP guidelines mustn’t do and should not apply differently to post-restructuring transactions as opposed to transactions that were structured as such from the beginning. Entrepreneurs in the UAE should identify now their related parties and related party transactions, and they should transact according to OECD guidelines once the law goes into effect.

