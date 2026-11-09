How Innoventures Education prepares students for future careers and success

At Dubai International Academy (DIA) Al Barsha, part of the Innoventures Education group, academic ambition is matched by opportunities that give students the skills, experiences and confidence to shape their futures.

Education extends beyond subject knowledge. Guided by the IB Learner Profile and Approaches to Learning, students develop critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and resilience. These transferable skills help them explore unfamiliar ideas, solve problems and make informed choices in a changing world. Meaningful connections bring those possibilities into focus. Partnerships with universities, including the University of Birmingham Dubai, complement university fairs, careers presentations and industry-led workshops. Visiting professors from Cambridge, Oxford, Harvard and NYU Abu Dhabi have also shared insights into competitive university admissions, helping students understand the opportunities ahead.

Structured careers guidance begins in Grade 8, supporting self-discovery and informed subject choices. In Grades 9 and 10, students explore career interests and academic pathways, progressing to personalised university and careers counselling in Grades 11 and 12. From this academic year, many Grade 10 students will undertake internships after their external examinations, while BTEC students complete annual internships to build practical experience and professional confidence.

Technology supports this journey with purpose. Through the Bring Your Own Device programme, students access collaborative platforms and subject-specific tools, from virtual laboratories and mathematical modelling to CAD, coding and robotics. AI and virtual reality support exploration, balanced with practical experimentation, discussion, independent thinking and responsible digital citizenship.

Sport builds teamwork and resilience through DASSA leagues and interschool competitions. Beyond sport, a vibrant programme encompasses music, drama, dance, visual arts, debating and specialist clubs, enriched by expert external providers. Group-wide Innovents competitions celebrate talent across the arts, academic disciplines, Arabic writing and Islamic recitation, fostering collaboration and healthy competition between schools.

Underpinning everything is a commitment to holistic development, nurturing wellbeing, personal growth and a lifelong passion for discovery. This reflects Innoventures Education’s mission: to empower students with holistic, rigorous, and international education for success in an ever-changing world.