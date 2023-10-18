How HR is leading the charge in the new workplace

“HR is fully equipped and capable of thriving in the 'new abnormal' that the world has entered post-pandemic, where everything is new again," says Johnny C Taylor, junior president and CEO at SHRM

Published: Wed 18 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM

The nature of work is evolving, driven by advances in technology, globalisation, and demographic shifts. HR professionals are at the forefront of these changes, playing a critical role in helping organisations navigate the new workplace dynamic.

Three of the most significant trends shaping the future of work are AI, remote work, and hybrid work arrangements. AI is already transforming the way we work, automating tasks, and providing insights that can help us make better decisions. Remote work is becoming increasingly common, and the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated this trend. Hybrid work arrangements, which combine elements of in-person and remote work, are also on the rise.

These trends are presenting HR professionals with a number of challenges and opportunities. On the one hand, HR professionals need to help organisations adapt to new ways of working and ensure that employees have the skills and resources they need to succeed. On the other hand, HR professionals also could shape the future of work and create a more equitable and inclusive workplace.

How HR is facing AI

AI is already having a major impact on the workplace, and this impact is only going to grow in the years to come. HR professionals need to be prepared to deal with the ethical and legal implications of AI, as well as the impact of AI on jobs and the workforce.

One of the most important things that HR professionals can do is to educate employees about AI and its potential impact on their work. Employees need to understand how AI works, what tasks it can automate, and how it can be used to improve their productivity and job satisfaction.

HR professionals also need to work with managers to develop policies and procedures that govern the use of AI in the workplace. These policies should be designed to protect employee privacy and ensure that AI is used in a fair and equitable manner.

How HR is facing remote work

The prevalence of remote work is on the rise, a trend that has been further expedited by the Covid-19 pandemic. This shift is affording individuals a greater degree of autonomy and flexibility in their professional routines. Consequently, HR professionals must be equipped to support remote workers, ensuring they are provided with equitable opportunities for achievement akin to their in-office counterparts.

One of the most important things that HR professionals can do is to provide remote workers with the tools and resources they need to be successful. This includes providing them with access to the same technology and software as their in-person colleagues, as well as providing them with training on how to use these tools effectively.

HR professionals also need to develop policies and procedures that support remote work. These policies 'with a bit of creativity and a proactive approach' should cover things like remote work hours, expense reimbursement, and performance management.

HR professionals need to be prepared to deal with these trends and ensure that employees have the skills and resources they need to succeed in the new workplace.

HR professionals play a pivotal role in motivating employees to engage in essential training programs that equip them with the skills needed for success in today's ever-changing workplace. These skills include things like being comfortable with technology, thinking critically, and solving problems effectively.

HR also needs to foster a culture of continuous learning and development. It's about encouraging employees to embrace new skills and advance in their careers.

HR professionals are on the front lines of adapting to changes brought about by AI, remote work, and the shifting workplace landscape. Their ability to tackle these challenges head-on can determine an organisation's future success.

On a related note, the SHRM MENA Annual Congress, set to take place on November 1 and 2 in Dubai under the theme 'Together Towards Tomorrow', presents a valuable opportunity. This event serves as a forum for discussing workplace trends and issues. Experts, leaders, and professionals will share practical solutions and strategies for the evolving world of work.

By working together to embrace change and participating in events like the SHRM MENA Congress, organisations can create more positive and productive environments for everyone involved.