How cosmetic gynaecology is re-shaping women’s intimate life

Dr Aseel Abdulrazzak, Cosmesurge Clinic

A 2019 study conducted on 196 Saudi Arabian women aged 23 - 55 years on patient satisfaction post-labiaplasty showed an 89 per cent overall satisfaction rate post-op. 90 per cent of the women reported in-creased self-confidence and self-esteem after aesthetic intervention. The main influencing factors for women to pursue the surgery were aesthetic dissatisfaction with their labia, discomfort when wearing clothing, and painful sexual intercourse.

For women of all ages, access to proper and timely intimate health care services is vital in maintaining a sound quality of life. Physical and emotional changes occur throughout a woman’s natural life cycle, starting from the onset of puberty until after menopause, that require precise, tailor-made treatment at each step of the way.

Dr Aseel Abdulrazzak, renowned specialist OB/GYN and aesthetic gynaecologist at Cosme-Surge Hospital in Dubai says, “We’re seeing a rise in patients requesting aesthetic gynaecological services; ranging from simple laser procedures for hair removal for increased everyday comfort to surgical procedures such as labiaplasties and breast augmentation for those wishing to enhance themselves physically. Before, patients were hesitant of discussing issues related to their sexual health with their physicians, but that stigma is slowly going away. Intimate procedures used to be performed purely to correct a defect, but its completely valid to want to undergo an intimate procedure just for aesthetic purposes to enhance intimate life.”

Similarly, a study on breast augmentation patients conducted in Norway during the same period echoed similar results, showing that motivation to opt for surgery was driven mainly by cosmetic dissatisfaction coupled with physical and practical life impairments. Emotional reasons, including low self-esteem and wanting to increase sexual attractiveness, were also reported.

With the advent of technological advancements and innovation in the medical and healthcare industry, intimate health procedures range from simple in-office procedure with little to no downtime to full transformative surgeries. Patients have the option to choose from a selection of invasive and non-invasive procedures.

Dr Abdulrazzak emphasises the positive role that aesthetic intervention plays in enhancing a woman’s intimate life and how it contributes to overall wellness. Issues faced by older women, especially close to menopause, include intimate area dryness, skin irritation, loss of volume and asymmetric shape, while younger women tend to suffer more from aesthetic discontent.

Cosmetic gynaecology covers a range of surgical and non-surgical options to transform the appearance of women’s intimate areas for a younger appearance, and to reconstruct pre-existing or new defects from childbirth or other traumas. Lasers and radio-frequency machines are utilised in intimate area rejuvenation and tightening procedures to successfully treat dryness, loose skin, hair removal, pain, itchiness, and offensive odours that hinder a satisfactory intimate life.