How automation is reducing human bias in data collection and analysis

By Belal Tarique Published: Thu 4 May 2023, 5:25 PM

In today's digital age, data is king. With the proliferation of data sources and analytical tools, businesses and organisations have access to more information than ever before. However, human bias can still be a problem in the data collection and analysis process, leading to inaccurate or incomplete results. This is where automation can play a vital role.

Automation can be said to help reduce bias in data collection as it would naturally avoid human error and subjectivity. Automated data collection methods can gather information without the risk of human error or bias, while machine learning algorithms can be used to analyse data without the influence of human prejudices. A study by McKinsey found that companies that use data-driven decision-making are more likely to outperform their peers by up to six per cent.

"Automation in data collection and analysis empowers businesses and organisations to harness the power of data without the influence of human bias, leading to more accurate and reliable results, promoting fairness, and inclusion, and driving better outcomes in today's digital age," says Rathnakumar Udayakumar.

In 2023, it can be safely contended that we are in the midst of large-scale adoption of automation and Artificial Intelligence. It’s no secret that for organisations to function at their best, they must adopt automation processes to manage their data. Udayakumar, an esteemed leader in the field of data science and AI, is helping big and small companies of the world achieve just that.

Udayakumar is renowned for his groundbreaking contributions to Fortune 500 companies such as IBM and Amazon, as well as cutting-edge startups like Crayon Data, Clara Analytics, and Netradyne. He has over a decade of experience in enabling organisations to incorporate automation processes to manage their data, which has led to industrial amounts of savings in time and resources, in addition to surreal improvements in the pursuit of accuracy and efficiency.

Udayakumar's exceptional expertise and entrepreneurial spirit have revolutionised the way companies operate and excel in the digital era, establishing him as a thought leader in the field. The impact of automation in reducing human bias in data collection and analysis is significant. It can help address issues of diversity and inclusion by removing unconscious bias in hiring and recruitment processes. Additionally, automation can help reduce bias in healthcare by providing more accurate and personalized treatment recommendations. A study by the National Institutes of Health found that AI algorithms were able to diagnose and treat heart disease more accurately than human doctors.

His customer-centric strategies, innovative approaches, and unwavering passion for technology also shine in solving targeted problems across the aforementioned industries through artificial intelligence. The impact of treating human bias in a data-driven era would be priceless and Udayakumar is continuing to propel the industry forward, positioning himself as a prominent figure in the realm of Data Science and AI, globally.

Embracing automation and data-driven decision-making would also allow businesses and organisations to gain a competitive advantage while also promoting fairness and inclusion.

Overall, the use of automation in data collection and analysis has significant potential to reduce bias and improve accuracy in decision-making. By embracing these technologies, businesses and organisations can drive better outcomes and promote fairness and inclusion in their operations.

— Belal Tarique is the content strategist at Teamology Softech and Media Private Limited.