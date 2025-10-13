How artificial intelligence is shaping the future of work

Five years back, the world was thrown into a new conundrum, teams and the workforce were forced to work from the confines of their homes. Organisations then scrambled to get the systems, securities, and workforce in order. Cut to 2025, while the workforce is back in offices, there has been another tectonic shift – AI.

Workplaces today, especially in the Middle East are evolving to becoming connected, hybrid and AI-assisted. As Dr Abed Benaichouche, co-founder and CEO, Open Innovation AI puts it — “The region is shifting from using AI to owning it.”

This year at GITEX, organisations are working a little differently. They are looking at ways to help and enable workplaces across the region.

There is a growing convergence of hybrid work, sovereign AI ambitions and a region-wide push to make the collaboration both secure and equitable. "Governments in the region are investing in national model capability, high-performance infrastructure and sovereign data. The region as a whole looks at AI as a strategic asset with clear governance, security, and localisation requirements," added Benaichouche.

These include strong government-led digitalisation and compliance programmes, changing expectations from clientele, and a growing workforce that values flexibility and technology-driven engagement.

This is creating both a shift in organisational priorities and present a new challenge. Praneeth Vanteru, technical evangelist, ManageEngine believes there are several factors that are driving this shift.

For example, ManageEngine has embedded AI into their IT management solutions to help IT teams move from reactive responses to proactive and autonomous operations. "Features like Ask Zia, anomaly detection, UEBA, blended conversations, sentiment analysis, automatic thresholds, and predictive analytics, help organisations to leverage AI responsibly so they can improve productivity while maintaining transparency and governance," said Vanteru.

Open Innovation AI aims to be Sovereign AI, ready from day one: run AI anywhere, on-prem, in cloud, or fully air gapped through one unified platform from Open Innovation AI. It’s vendor-agnostic for cost/performance freedom, sovereign-first to keep full control of data and compliance and built to accelerate time-to-value with ready integrations and automation.

He explained this results in maximum GPU utilisation, reduce waste and deliver production AI without the complexity. There is a growing need for businesses to enable both equitable and seamless collaboration for distributed teams.

"Agentic AI, systems that plan, act, and learn across enterprise apps under policy control. This only works with sovereignty over data, models, and infrastructure. We’re enabling it with OICM (a single control plane for AI infrastructure and workloads) and an Application Suite: OI Agents, OI Code, and OI Chat, to build governed, production-ready use cases quickly," said Benaichouche.

The idea is to harness AI to drive efficiency and personalise and integrate sustainability into their operations.

"At Logitech, we are meeting these demands by designing solutions that empower organisations to thrive. Our AI-driven collaboration tools, such as advanced video conferencing systems, ensure effortless and inclusive connections for hybrid teams, while smart room and desk management solutions optimise office space utilisation," explained Murad Ali, head of GCC Logitech for Business.

Clearly there is a growing a need for work infrastructure and products to be AI-ready. Intelligent automation and GenAI are some of the trends that are strongly influencing the workforce. “This is one of the reasons why our products are AI-ready, meaning that users can take advantage of available AI tools that can run natively without the need to be online,” added Mohit Bector, commercial head – UAE and GCC, ASUS Business.

"With AI integrated across our ecosystem, we enable faster, more secure and more efficient workflows. We also ensure that AI remains accessible and scalable, so organisations of any size can benefit from it without any worry about implementation and cost,” explained Bector.

Generative AI, AI agents, and intelligent automation are reshaping the future of work by driving efficiency, personalisation, and predictive insights.

"At GITEX 2025, our priority is to showcase how ManageEngine is driving the next evolution of the digital workplace through AI-powered IT management. We'll demonstrate how technology can empower IT teams to create efficient, resilient, and future-ready workplaces," said Vanteru.

Artificial Intelligence ready devices and intelligent solutions can transform workplace productivity and help businesses become more efficient and flexible while being secure. “We want to show visitors at GITEX how ASUS AI tools can help redefine collaboration with powerful on-device capabilities," added Bector.

He explained the company also aims to emphasise its sustainability goals through their environmentally friendly designs built into their commercial lineup. Organisations are working to ensure that AI is integrated right into their ecosystems for faster, smoother and more secure workflows.

If there’s a single through-line, it’s this: the future of work here is not about choosing office or remote, cloud or on-prem, human or machine. It’s about orchestration of spaces, systems, and sovereignty so people can do their best work without wrestling the stack.