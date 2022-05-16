How Ahmed Ben Chaibah, Founder Of World's Largest Inflatable Water Park, Aqua Fun, Transformed His Idea Into A Reality
Ahmed Ben Chaibah is one of the most inspiring entrepreneurs around in the Arab community.
The founder of largest inflatable water park in the world, Aqua Fun, has contributed immensely when it comes to providing nice time to the people in Dubai.
Ahmed Ben Chaibah in his career so far has been acknowledged with a series of honours and titles. The Guinness World Record holder was also awarded with CEO of Year Business Arabia in 2017. In 2021, he bagged two prestigious awards, Entrepreneur of the Year and Emarati Business of the Year.
Talking about Aqua Fun, it holds a Guinness World Record for being built in the shape of Dubai’s official logo. It combines the word Dubai in English and Arabic that is also visible from the sky. Aqua Fun is so popular among the crowd that even Ahmed is called Aqua Man by people. The water park which first opened in 2016 has now grown to a total area of 42,400 square metres.
Interestingly, Ahmed Ben Chaibah got the idea of Aqua Fun when he was going through a low phase of his life. "About four years ago, I had a back injury that left me unable to walk for over a month, and everything I was previously able to do, I no longer could," said Ben Chaibeh in an interview with Arabian Business StartUp back in 2016.
"So, I could either feel sorry for myself or create a new me. That is when I knew I had to create a business for myself which would work around my physical restrictions at the time," he added.
Ahmed recalled a few past memories and got the idea of Aqua Fun. He immediately started researching and looking for companies that built inflatables and could implement his idea.
Back in those days, Ahmed Ben Chaibah lacked the support he is getting today. Talking about the same, he mentioned that during his first year of setting up the business, he had to cope with 61 rejections and people telling him how this wouldn't work. "However, that didn't stop me from asking further, and it didn’t affect my belief in the idea I had," he added.
Now this is what sets the successful people apart from the rest of the world! Isn't it?