HOUSE of WELL on Dubai Islands ushers in an aspirational new era of clubhouse living and wellness-centric design

HOUSE of WELL, a visionary new residential concept redefining luxury and wellness living, was officially launched at an exclusive event held at the Bvlgari Hotel Dubai. The event marked the official registration and unveiling of the project, drawing celebrities, channel partners, and high-profile investors and introducing a new benchmark for intentional, community-driven living in the UAE.

Located on the prestigious Central Island (A) of Dubai Islands, HOUSE of WELL is a one-of-a-kind clubhouse-style community designed to nurture physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Featuring just 77 exclusive units across 10 floors, the development offers a boutique living experience that seamlessly blends quiet luxury, wellness innovation, and architectural sophistication.

Lana Laurinaichutel, CEO of WELL Concept Development, commented on the launch: "We’re not just building homes, we’re creating a lifestyle philosophy. HOUSE of WELL is where design meets purpose, and where every detail is crafted to support a life lived WELL."

Part of the Dubai 2040 Master Plan, Dubai Islands represents one of the most dynamic frontiers for real estate investment. Central Island (A) is the last available waterfront plot with direct sea access, offering a rare opportunity for discerning investors.

With 21 km of coastline, 86 hotels, and 9 marinas, Dubai Islands is poised to become a global destination for luxury living and tourism. Its prime location ensures seamless connectivity to Dubai International Airport and the city’s business districts, while planned infrastructure and resort-style amenities promise strong rental yields and high long-term returns.

At the heart of HOUSE of WELL lies its signature clubhouse concept — a lifestyle hub that fuses hospitality with everyday living. Residents will enjoy wellness zones featuring spa, fitness, and relaxation areas, along with co-working lounges, social spaces, and a grand lobby. The development integrates smart home systems, dual-entrance solutions, and eco-friendly transport options — all managed by a dedicated team to ensure a seamless, elevated living experience.

Architecturally, HOUSE of WELL is a statement of modern sophistication and timeless aesthetics. Natural materials such as stone and wood create a grounded, quietly bold atmosphere. Every residence is designed with multifunctional, ergonomic layouts to maximise comfort and functionality.

From one- to three-bedroom apartments, podium villas, and penthouses, each unit is crafted to offer privacy, elegance, and a true sense of sanctuary.

Set for completion in 2027, HOUSE of WELL is more than a development — it is a movement towards intentional, wellness-first living.

For more information, visit www.well-concept.ae