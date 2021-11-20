House of Karat brings ‘Modigold’ fine jewellery

For the First time in Dubai, Numaish presents Modigold - Fine Jewellery from the House of Karat. Designed by Asha Kamal Modi and Shivani Modi, the designers behind the brand, extend the same gorgeous aesthetics seen in Art Karat, to their fine jewellery line Modigold.

Made in 18 or 22 Karat gold, Modigold will showcase spectacular Jadau and Polki jewellery together with diamond and gemstone masterpieces. No two pieces are alike, and each piece is a jewellery lover’s dream. Modigold is priced between Dh5000 to Dh70,000, which is a very affordable range for precious jewellery. Both ModiGold and Art Karat will be showcased at the Taj Dubai Business Bay on the November 19 and 20 from 11am-8pm.

Art Karat caters to a wide canvas of both traditional and western tastes, blending majestically with all kind of fashion styles. Asha Kamal Modi’s has appeared in many Bollywood blockbusters like Devdas, Kamasutra, Zubeida, Monsoon Wedding, Bajirao Mastani, Padmavat and many more.

Shoppers this weekend can admire the latest jewellery collections and pick up the precious jewels to create precious moments.