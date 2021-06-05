Hotelware Group forays into UAE’s FMCG sector

The Hotelware Group has announced it is entering the UAE’s burgeoning hygiene and FMCG sector by offering customised wet wipes to corporates and individuals in the UAE.

After gaining popularity in several European territories, it now extends its facilities to Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), Dubai.

Amin Kazi, industry specialist and managing director of Hotelware Group, said, “Ours is a one-of-its-kind wet wipes manufacturing unit offering a wide variety of products all produced under EU and Emirates regulations.

“We offer hoteliers, airlines, restaurant owners, and individuals private-labelled customised wipes with no minimum quantities. Anyone can order as low as even one box completely customised with complementary bespoke designs on every order.”

Kazi, who has been heading the manufacturing units in Dubai over the past two decades, feels this is a much-needed boon during Covid-19 pandemic times, as every café or restaurant can offer antiseptic wipes to arriving customers to sanitise their hands. “We are willing to give our clients a new customised design on every order,” he added.

Thomas Yiasoumi, group managing director of Hotelware Group, has been active in the hospitality industry for the past 30 years. He stated: “We have been Europe’s leading manufacturer of fully customised wet wipes and a high-end professional detergent producer.

We are happy to bring in European formulation, biodegradable wet wipes option, and the ability to produce customised wipes to businesses with no minimum quantity. Our products can meet or exceed the technical performance of leading brands at a very competitive cost.”